As Georgians, we hold dear the foundational principles of our democracy, chief among them being the sacred right to vote. This right, bestowed upon us by the sacrifices of our forebears, is a solemn duty that must be protected. As we enter the 2024 general election, I implore every eligible voter to recognize the importance of participating in safe and secure elections.

Restoring trust and safeguarding the integrity of our electoral system is paramount to preserving the principles of freedom and democracy upon which our nation was founded. In recent years, our elections have faced unprecedented challenges. From foreign adversaries attempting to sow discord to politically motivated groups on both sides of the aisle pushing the boundaries of election law, the sanctity of our elections has been under siege and, with it, public trust in elections. In fact, a recent survey from RightCount, an organization committed to increasing voter confidence in elections, found that only 10 percent of Republican and Republican-leaning independents are very confident in the 2024 elections.