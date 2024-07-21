Can Joe Biden’s name be replaced on Georgia ballots? Short answer: Yes

No matter who replaces President Joe Biden as the Democratic Party nominee for president, the new candidate’s name will likely appear on Georgia ballots this fall.

Political parties decide on their presidential candidates in Georgia, and the state Democratic Party can choose a different candidate at any time before ballots are created around Sept. 13, according to the secretary of state’s office.

That deadline will arrive three weeks after the Democratic presidential nominee is expected to be finalized at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, which will be held from Aug. 19 to Aug. 22.