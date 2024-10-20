Early voting in Georgia: Here’s how to cast your ballot over the weekend

During the advance early voting period, which ends on Friday, Nov. 1, all Georgia counties offer Saturday voting options, and some are open on Sundays.

In metro Atlanta, these counties offer weekend early voting Saturday Oct. 19 and 26 and Sunday Oct. 20 and 27: Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton and Gwinnett.

To find early voting locations, dates and hours, visit your county election office website or the state’s My Voter page.