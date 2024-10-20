Elections

Early voting in Georgia: Here’s how to cast your ballot over the weekend

Workers move a Vote Early sign before Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s rally at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center in Cobb County on Tuesday, October 15, 2024. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Workers move a Vote Early sign before Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s rally at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center in Cobb County on Tuesday, October 15, 2024. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)
By
1 hour ago

During the advance early voting period, which ends on Friday, Nov. 1, all Georgia counties offer Saturday voting options, and some are open on Sundays.

In metro Atlanta, these counties offer weekend early voting Saturday Oct. 19 and 26 and Sunday Oct. 20 and 27: Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton and Gwinnett.

To find early voting locations, dates and hours, visit your county election office website or the state’s My Voter page.

Here are weekend early voting dates in some other counties

Athens. Clarke County: Saturday Oct. 19 and 26; Sunday Oct. 20 and 27. Oconee County: Saturday Oct. 19 and 26.

Macon and Warner Robins. Bibb County: Saturday Oct. 19 and 26; Sunday Oct. 27. Houston County: Saturday Oct. 19 and 26. Peach County: Saturday Oct. 19 and 26.

Savannah area. Chatham County Saturday Oct. 19 and 26; Sunday Oct. 20 and 27. Effingham County Saturday Oct. 19 and 26.

AJC Voter Voices

Here are the scheduled weekend voting dates in the AJC’s Voter Voices counties, the key counties we’ve profiled this year.

Banks: Saturday Oct. 19 and 26.

Chatham: Saturday Oct. 19 and 26; Sunday Oct. 20 and 27.

Clayton: Saturday Oct. 19 and 26; Sunday Oct. 20 and 27.

Peach County: Saturday Oct. 19 and 26.

Washington: Saturday Oct. 26.

About the Author

Follow Brian O'Shea on twitter

Brian O'Shea is a senior digital producer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He works with the newsroom to identify topics of interest to Atlanta readers and also works with voter guides and election results. He is a graduate of the University of Georgia and The Ohio State University Kiplinger Program in Public Affairs Journalism.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink

Polls open for early voting as Georgia preps for swing-state scrutiny
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Georgia passes 1 million mark in first week of early voting
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink

Election Day in Georgia: Where do I vote?
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Voter registrations backlogged in Georgia amid record early turnout
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Early voting in Georgia 2024: See how many ballots have been cast so far
Georgia passes 1 million mark in first week of early voting
Georgia voters more than double first-day record for early voting
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia children have been put in foster care because of homelessness
OPINION
Patricia Murphy: Meet the Black men in Georgia voting for Trump
Georgia’s high school class of 2024 outperformed national average on ACT