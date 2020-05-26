Election Day in Georgia: Where do I vote?

To vote in Georgia elections, you must first be registered. After that, you have several options to vote early, to vote by absentee ballot or to vote in person on Election Day.
To vote on Election Day, make sure you know the location of your assigned precinct. It may have changed since the last election. Check with your county elections office listed below, or go online to the Georgia Elections Office overseen by Georgia's Secretary of State.
Where is my voting precinct?
Your voting precinct is assigned by the county elections board in the county where you live. The offices for key metro Atlanta election offices are listed here. Note that if you live in the city of Atlanta, your precinct is still based on your county, and some parts of Atlanta are located in DeKalb County. Most of the city is located in Fulton.
How to find your voting precinct in your county?
Clayton County precincts, 770-477-3372
Cobb County precincts , 770-528-2581
DeKalb County precincts, 404-298-4020
Fulton County precincts, 404-612-7020
Gwinnett County precincts, 678-226-7210
How do I find a sample ballot?
The MyVoter web page from the Georgia Elections office is a good place to find a sample ballot that includes the races and ballot questions that apply to your election precinct. Some county elections offices post generic or consolidated sample ballots that include all elections in that county. The only caution is that these generic ballots will include races and ballot questions that may be for voters in other precincts but not yours.
For generic sample ballots for metro Atlanta sample ballots, follow the link above for your county.
Election 2020 in Georgia