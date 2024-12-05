Elections
Elections

Judge dismisses Republican election lawsuit against Fulton County

Poll workers direct voters at the Don And Mary Ellen Harp Student Center in Atlanta. on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024 on Election Day. A judge has dismissed a Republican lawsuit that sought to force Fulton County to hire more Republican poll workers for the election. (File photo by John Spink/AJC)

Credit: John Spink

Credit: John Spink

Poll workers direct voters at the Don And Mary Ellen Harp Student Center in Atlanta. on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024 on Election Day. A judge has dismissed a Republican lawsuit that sought to force Fulton County to hire more Republican poll workers for the election. (File photo by John Spink/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

A Fulton County judge dismissed a lawsuit that sought to force the county to hire Republican poll workers for last month’s general election.

The county hired 23 of 61 election workers recommended by the party. But in a lawsuit, the Republican Party argued that state law required Fulton to hire all of the workers.

Superior Court Judge Kevin Farmer rejected that argument before the election. He ruled that state law does not give political parties priority when counties hire election workers.

The lawsuit was still pending. But on Wednesday, Judge Robert McBurney dismissed it “for want of prosecution” after attorneys for the Republican Party failed to appear at a status conference on the case earlier in the week.

About the Author

Follow David Wickert on facebookFollow David Wickert on twitter

David Wickert writes about the state budget, finance and voting issues. Previously, he covered local government and politics in Gwinnett and Fulton counties. Before moving to Atlanta, he worked at newspapers in Illinois, Tennessee, Virginia and Washington.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy photo

Republican candidate for Georgia House seeks to overturn narrow loss
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink/AJC

Runoffs to decide county, city seats across Georgia
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink

It’s runoff election day in Georgia, with Atlanta City Council and county seats on the...
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Fulton DA Fani Willis ordered to turn over records of Georgia Trump investigation
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Carter Center: Fulton County election observers report ‘well-organized’ operation
Republicans win enough seats to control the U.S. House, completing the party’s sweep into...
How Trump and Harris are courting young voters in Georgia
Featured
Placeholder Image
YSL juror: ‘There wasn’t a smoking gun’ in lengthy Atlanta gang trial
Promised Druid Hills High renovations to cost millions more. Now what?
Kim Zolciak, Kroy Biermann avoid home foreclosure yet again