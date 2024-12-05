Judge dismisses Republican election lawsuit against Fulton County

A Fulton County judge dismissed a lawsuit that sought to force the county to hire Republican poll workers for last month’s general election.
The county hired 23 of 61 election workers recommended by the party. But in a lawsuit, the Republican Party argued that state law required Fulton to hire all of the workers.
Superior Court Judge Kevin Farmer rejected that argument before the election. He ruled that state law does not give political parties priority when counties hire election workers.
The lawsuit was still pending. But on Wednesday, Judge Robert McBurney dismissed it “for want of prosecution” after attorneys for the Republican Party failed to appear at a status conference on the case earlier in the week.
