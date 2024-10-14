Early voting begins as Georgia preps for swing-state scrutiny

Early voting begins Tuesday as Georgia prepares for another tour as one of America’s most hotly contested states.

The state’s 8.2 million registered voters will consider important races up and down the ballot. Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are locked in a tight race for the presidency — with polling showing Georgia is one of a handful of states that could determine the outcome. Voters also will consider state legislative races and transit referendums in two metro Atlanta counties.

Georgia counties will offer at least 16 days of early in-person voting in advance of the Nov. 5 general election — some also offer additional Sunday voting. The final day of early in-person voting will be Nov. 1, the Friday before Election Day.