Early voting begins as Georgia preps for swing-state scrutiny

Early voting begins Tuesday as Georgia prepares for another tour as one of America’s most hotly contested states.
The state’s 8.2 million registered voters will consider important races up and down the ballot. Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are locked in a tight race for the presidency — with polling showing Georgia is one of a handful of states that could determine the outcome. Voters also will consider state legislative races and transit referendums in two metro Atlanta counties.
Georgia counties will offer at least 16 days of early in-person voting in advance of the Nov. 5 general election — some also offer additional Sunday voting. The final day of early in-person voting will be Nov. 1, the Friday before Election Day.
Hours and locations differ by county. Registered voters can find polling places, sample ballots and other information at the secretary of state’s My Voter Page.
Georgia also offers no-excuse absentee voting, allowing any registered voter to return a ballot by mail to local election offices or to authorized ballot drop boxes. They must be returned by 7 p.m. on Election Day. Election officials are asking voters to return ballots well in advance to avoid potential delays with the U.S. Postal Service.
And, of course, voters can cast their ballots in person on Election Day.
If recent history is an indication, a majority of Georgians will vote early in person, with a sizable portion waiting until Election Day and a much smaller number casting absentee ballots.
