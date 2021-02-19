Absentee and Sunday voting targeted in broad Georgia elections bill

Absentee ballot drop boxes could only be located inside in-person early voting sites during working hours.

Provisional ballots cast by voters in the wrong precinct would be disqualified altogether. Currently, votes for all eligible candidates are counted.

Giving food and drinks for voters waiting in line would be made illegal.

Several other election measures have advanced through their first committees, but House Bill 531 is the most far-reaching.

It incorporates initiatives such as requiring a voter to submit either a driver’s license number, state ID number or copy of photo ID when requesting an absentee ballot. The bill also sets an absentee ballot request deadline 11 days before election day.

State Rep. Barry Fleming, the chairman of the Election Integrity Committee, said Thursday the bills would address the perception among voters that Georgia’s election wasn’t trustworthy after Republican Donald Trump lost to Democrat Joe Biden.

Democrats on the committee said the vast bill would replace voting laws that they believe worked well, with record turnout and a close election verified by repeated recounts and audits.

So far, six election bills have passed Senate and House election committees. Five more have cleared subcommittees.

None is as encompassing as the bill under consideration in the Election Integrity Committee, potentially affecting every absentee voter and tens of thousands of in-person voters.

Over 1.3 million people voted absentee in the November presidential election, and a combined 71,000 people voted at early voting locations on two Sundays in October.

