Georgia voters urged to use drop boxes, avoid mail delays

Early voting is available through Friday, which election officials predict will be the busiest day yet with the potential of 400,000 voters and long lines. About 2,650 neighborhood polling places will be open across Georgia on Election Day on Tuesday.

The Postal Service has recommended that absentee ballots be put in the mail by Tuesday — a week before Election Day — but Raffensperger said it’s safer to avoid the possibility of late mail deliveries.

Absentee ballots delivered after polls close on Election Day won’t be counted. During this summer’s primary, over 8,400 ballots were rejected because they were returned late.

“Your voter plan needs to be what is best for you,” Raffensperger said. “Follow through to make sure your vote counts.”

Voters who requested absentee ballots can later decide to instead vote in person.

For voters who didn’t receive their absentee ballots, they have to sign a form at a polling place to cancel the absentee ballot before they’ll be allowed to vote in person. The process will move faster for voters who bring their absentee ballots and envelopes with them.

How to ensure your vote counts