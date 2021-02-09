Georgia lawmakers revise bill setting absentee ballot request deadline

The Coalition for Good Governance, an election organization, opposes the bill because it doesn’t provide voting access to people with hardships, said Marilyn Marks, the group’s executive director.

Both Republican and Democratic representatives on the committee backed the measure, with just one no vote from state Rep. Kimberly Alexander, a Democrat from Hiram who said she needed more time to review it.

“This is a good-faith effort, and I believe we’re almost there,” said state Rep. Calvin Smyre, a Democrat from Columbus. “The only thing you’re trying to do is protect everyone and make sure everybody has an opportunity” to vote absentee.

The committee had approved a previous version of the bill last week, but they reconsidered it Tuesday in response to concerns. Initially, the legislation would have prohibited election officials from mailing absentee ballots in the last 10 days before election day, and voters would have had to request ballots beforehand.

The bill will now be considered by the House Rules Committee before reaching a full vote of the Georgia House of Representatives.