Absentee voting ID bill clears Georgia Senate committee

State Sen. Ed Harbison, a Democrat from Columbus, said he’s worried about the potential for identity theft if voters have to submit personal information through the mail with their absentee ballot applications.

“I think you’re trying to cure a problem in your mind,” Harbison said. “The truth of the matter is, I think you’re opening that privacy door.”

Georgia voters already must submit a driver’s license number when requesting an absentee ballot online, but there’s no ID requirement for paper absentee ballot application forms. In-person voters must show photo ID.

The legislation doesn’t require additional ID when returning absentee ballots, only when requesting them.

Senators amended the bill Thursday to end verification of voter signatures on absentee ballot requests, saying signature matching would no longer be necessary if voters must provide a form of ID.

Four other election bills also passed the Senate Ethics Committee on Thursday:

A chief elections assistance officer within the secretary of state’s office would be responsible for intervening in low-performing county election offices, according to Senate Bill 89. The State Election Board would be empowered to replace county election superintendents if problems aren’t corrected.

Election workers would be required to open and scan absentee ballots starting eight days before election day under Senate Bill 40.

Records showing who voted in each election would have to be finalized within 30 days after an election, according to Senate Bill 184.

No election results could be reported until county election officials publicize how many total ballots have been received, according to Senate Bill 188.

The committee didn’t consider another bill that would have ended no-excuse absentee voting in Georgia. Senate Bill 71, which passed a subcommittee on Wednesday, would limit absentee voting to people who are over 75, have a physical disability or are out of town.