World-class kayakers flood Columbus for annual international championship competition

Athletes from across the globe are now testing the rapids of Chattahoochee River, hoping their skills and on-the-water moves might bring them a world championship.

Kayakers began official timed practices Wednesday on the “Goodwave” alongside Waveshaper Island in preparation for the the 2023 ICF Canoe Freestyle World Championships, which began on Oct. 9 in Columbus, Georgia.

Opening ceremonies for the event are scheduled for Saturday at the Phenix City Amphitheater in Phenix City.The opening ceremony event is free open to the public. Doors open at 6:30pm.

“We are thrilled to see the pageantry of an athlete parade along with team members carrying a flag from the nation they are representing,” said Ed Wolverton, President of Uptown Columbus Inc., and the Host Organizing Committee, in a press release. “Seeing this type of ceremony at an international sporting event is a once in a lifetime opportunity for many people and I encourage everyone to come to this free event,” he said.

Competition begins Monday at 10 a.m. when squirt boaters take to the river. This session is adjacent to the Phenix City Riverwalk, at the base of Cutbait rapids. The competition moves to Waveshaper Island on Tuesday. The marquee event, the men’s and women’s kayak finals, and scheduled for Oct. 14 at 11:45am.

All competitions are free to attend. Organizers have erected bleacher-style seating on Waveshaper Island for spectators., though seating is limited.

Explore Kayaking is a workout in a natural setting

There will also be a vendors village Oct. 14-15 with arts and crafts for sale and food trucks. Organizers say this will be along Bay Ave. from 12th St. to 11th St.(next to the water tower). The vendor village is also free and open to the public.

Organizers say the capstone of the competition is the RushSouth Music Festival and Outdoor Games. This inaugural event includes 13 bands on two stages. Dawes headlines the Oct. 14 evening show, and Gov’t Mule closes the festival Oct. 15. Gates open at 2 p.m. EST both days.

You can see the full line-up and purchase one-day or two-day tickets at www.rushsouthfest.com

