Second annual Midday in the Beer Garden Festival continues to highlight Savannah breweries

"Our hope for this festival is to foster a sense of community among craft beer drinkers and brewers alike in Savannah and beyond while showcasing some of the best craft liquid the Lowcountry has to offer," shared Sommer Godshall, Creative Director at Moon River Brewing Company.

"Folks who attend will get to taste beers from all of Savannah's local craft breweries, plus a variety of craft cocktails from our local distilleries and even craft mead, right here in the Beer Garden at Savannah's original brewpub. Fun, friendship, and of course, delicious beer will be served up all day!"

With the closing of the Savannah Craft Beer Fest, Moon River said they wanted to create a signature event highlighting the great craft beers being made right here in the Hostess City.

"Our community was sorely missing a local craft beer festival, and we are so glad to have the perfect space to make it happen," Godshall added.

Explore Ale Yeah in Decatur proves you can tap into a trend but outlast it

Attendees can not only experience some of Savannah's finest craft brews, there will also be burgers, bratwursts and more being served up at the Beer Garden Grill. Tickets include a souvenir tasting glass, unlimited sampling between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., and a festival logo sticker.

For an extra upgrade, there are VIP packages which include access to a private, air-conditioned tasting area with an exclusive selection of beers, a fast-access food and drink ordering line at the Moon River bar, and meet and greets with the Moon River brew team. There will also be "Designated Driver" ticket options, for those who want to enjoy non-alcoholic mocktails.

Savannah's brewery community has grown to over seven local breweries, each of them unique, small, and independent. Godshall and her team hope the annual beer garden showcase will drive business and appreciation for the burgeoning scene that continues to grow.

"Brewers around town know each other well and we've always got each other's backs, whether it's spotting someone some hops or supporting each other’s events and releases," Godshall added.

"The overall sense of community is something special that bigger cities can't boast, and it allows us to do fun things like get everyone together for festivals or collaborative brews!"

IF YOU GO WHAT: Second annual Midday in the Beer Garden Festival at Moon River WHEN: Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. WHERE: Moon River Brewing Company, 21 West Bay St. COST: $15 for Designated Drivers, $35 for General Admission, and $50 for VIP INFO: For tickets and information visit: www.moonriverbrewing.com

