BreakingNews
HAPPENING NOW: Giuliani, new target of Fulton probe, testifies before grand jury
ajc logo
X

Second annual Midday in the Beer Garden Festival continues to highlight Savannah breweries

Partner Badge Logo
Savannah Morning News
By Steven Alford
1 hour ago

Calling all craft beer lovers — explore some of Savannah’s best local offerings during the Second Annual Midday in the Beer Garden Festival at Moon River Brewing Company.

Hosted in Moon River's original brewpub and beer garden on Bay Street, the Aug. 20 event will showcase a wide variety of brews from more than a dozen local breweries, with local mead and spirits on hand too.

Festival breweries will include, Moon River Brewing Company, Southbound Brewing, Coastal Empire Brewing Co., Service Brewing, Two Tides Brewing, Hop Atomica, and The Underdog Brewing Co.

ajc.com

Credit: Photo provided

Credit: Photo provided

As Savannah's craft beer scene continues to grow in size and recognition, organizers hope the event will shine a spotlight on the close-knit community of craft beer enthusiasts.

"Our hope for this festival is to foster a sense of community among craft beer drinkers and brewers alike in Savannah and beyond while showcasing some of the best craft liquid the Lowcountry has to offer," shared Sommer Godshall, Creative Director at Moon River Brewing Company.

"Folks who attend will get to taste beers from all of Savannah's local craft breweries, plus a variety of craft cocktails from our local distilleries and even craft mead, right here in the Beer Garden at Savannah's original brewpub. Fun, friendship, and of course, delicious beer will be served up all day!"

With the closing of the Savannah Craft Beer Fest, Moon River said they wanted to create a signature event highlighting the great craft beers being made right here in the Hostess City.

"Our community was sorely missing a local craft beer festival, and we are so glad to have the perfect space to make it happen," Godshall added.

ExploreAle Yeah in Decatur proves you can tap into a trend but outlast it

Attendees can not only experience some of Savannah's finest craft brews, there will also be burgers, bratwursts and more being served up at the Beer Garden Grill. Tickets include a souvenir tasting glass, unlimited sampling between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., and a festival logo sticker.

For an extra upgrade, there are VIP packages which include access to a private, air-conditioned tasting area with an exclusive selection of beers, a fast-access food and drink ordering line at the Moon River bar, and meet and greets with the Moon River brew team. There will also be "Designated Driver" ticket options, for those who want to enjoy non-alcoholic mocktails.

Savannah's brewery community has grown to over seven local breweries, each of them unique, small, and independent. Godshall and her team hope the annual beer garden showcase will drive business and appreciation for the burgeoning scene that continues to grow.

"Brewers around town know each other well and we've always got each other's backs, whether it's spotting someone some hops or supporting each other’s events and releases," Godshall added.

"The overall sense of community is something special that bigger cities can't boast, and it allows us to do fun things like get everyone together for festivals or collaborative brews!"

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Second annual Midday in the Beer Garden Festival at Moon River

WHEN: Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

WHERE: Moon River Brewing Company, 21 West Bay St.

COST: $15 for Designated Drivers, $35 for General Admission, and $50 for VIP

INFO: For tickets and information visit: www.moonriverbrewing.com

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Second annual Midday in the Beer Garden Festival continues to highlight Savannah breweries

MEET OUR PARTNER

Today’s story comes from our partner, Savannah Morning News. Savannah Morning News provides daily news coverage on Coastal Georgia. Visit them at savannahnow.com or on Twitter @SavannahNow.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.

Editors' Picks
Observations from Georgia Tech’s ninth preseason practice19h ago
Braves keep young star Michael Harris home with eight-year contract extension
10h ago
Brent Key asserts ‘100% confidence’ in Georgia Tech offensive line
20h ago
19-year-old killed, 2 other teens injured in Cobb crash
23h ago
19-year-old killed, 2 other teens injured in Cobb crash
23h ago
Wine-centric Italian restaurant Sorella Vicina set to open in Alpharetta
The Latest
Universal languages: Mexico City’s bilingual psychedelic pop band Petite Amie travel to...
3h ago
An Alabama boy is taking on the Nazis in new WWII-era Savannah Theatre show, ‘We’ll Meet...
4h ago
After video surfaced of overcrowded Bryan County school bus, parents worry for lack of...
5h ago
Featured
Historian Stephen Davis grew up in Atlanta and attended Margaret Mitchell Elementary School, where a portrait of Vivien Leigh as Scarlett O'Hara stared down at the children in the auditorium. Co-author of "The Atlanta Daily Intelligencer Covers the Civil War," he brought copies of the new book to the recent Civil War Relic Show at the Cobb Civic Center. (Steve Schaefer/steve.schaefer@ajc.com)

Credit: Steve Schaefer

The Civil War news: Not just battles; also patent drugs and brothels
Cheney ponders 2024 bid after losing Wyoming GOP primary
1h ago
Southern Baptist Convention’s sex abuse scandal draws federal inquiry
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top