Japan Day celebrated at the Georgia State Capitol

Governor Kemp also acknowledged former Governor Nathan Deal and Pat Wilson, Commissioner of Georgia Economic Development for their leadership and fostering good relationship with Japan.

Japan is one of Georgia’s leading investor nations and top trading partners. More than 400 Japanese facilities operate in the state, employing over 40,000 Georgians. In 2022, trade between Georgia and Japan totaled more than $9.7 billion, placing Japan as the state’s 6th largest market for total trade.

Mio Maeda, Consul General of Japan Atlanta, expressed optimism in continuing the positive trends and strong interest by Japanese companies to invest in the state of Georgia. “There has been strong interest by Japanese companies to expand and to invest in Georgia due to favorable economic conditions here,” said Consul General Maeda in his remark.

Japanese companies that are currently operating in Georgia such as Yamato, Toto, MUFG, Canon, Yakult, YKK, and Mizuno exhibited their products and services at the Georgia State Capitol.

“A key factor in attracting Japanese business to expand and to invest is the establishment of a hotline at the state’s economic development office in Tokyo. It provides timely and resourceful information to potential Japanese investors,” said Pat Wilson, Commissioner of Georgia Economic Development.

Over 200 individuals participated at the Japan Day celebration. Later in the evening, the Consulate General of Japan hosted a Conferment Decoration of Japan in honor of Governor Nathan Deal for his positive contribution to enhancing the relationship between Georgia and Japan.

