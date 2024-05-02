5 Atlanta area charity events to check out in May

Shepherd Center’s 40th Derby Day

The Shepherd Center’s annual Derby Day is Atlanta’s biggest Kentucky Derby-themed fundraising event and a Shepherd Center tradition since 1983. As the nation’s largest recreation therapy program, Shepherd Center provides spinal cord and brain injury rehabilitation care and helps patients get back into the community by taking them on outings, teaching leisure skills and developing other skills needed in everyday life.

May 4. $100-$50,000. Chastain Horse Park, 4371 Powers Ferry Road NW, Atlanta. foundation.shepherd.org/events/

2024 Hope Gala

The highly anticipated Hope Gala is expected to be an enchanting evening of elegance and philanthropy, known as one of Atlanta’s premiere black-tie fundraisers. The Hope Gala celebrates the tenacity and courage of the T1D (Type 1 Diabetes) community while raising critical funds for T1D research.

May 4. $500-$7,500. InterContinental Hotel in Buckhead, 3315 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. jdrf.org/georgiasouthcarolina/

Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation’s 40th Anniversary of the Preservation Gala

The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation will celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Preservation Gala with a “Triple Crown Affair.” Enjoy an evening of fine food, cocktails and dancing at the stately home of Jennifer and Marty Flanagan, designed by architect James Means. The 8-acre property was once used for bridle paths by an equestrian riding club in Buckhead and still maintains a distinctly rural aspect.

May 11. $125-$200. Home of Jennifer and Marty Flanagan, Atlanta. georgiatrust.org

The Mourning Glory Gala

The annual Mourning Glory Gala is a premier Atlanta event to celebrate the children and teens, families, and young adults of Kate’s Club, a community for those who have experienced the death of someone close to them. The event celebrates these families with a cocktail reception, silent and live auction, dinner, live entertainment, and an even livelier dance floor.

May 11. $375-$3,000 tickets. Grand Hyatt Atlanta in Buckhead, 3300 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. katesclub.org

27th Annual Unsung Heroines Gala

The National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Inc., Metropolitan Atlanta Chapter continues to celebrate women with its 27th annual Unsung Heroines Gala, honoring extraordinary women who empower their communities. The event raises funds to advocate on behalf of Black women and girls who are victims of domestic violence.

May 18. $150-$1,500. The Whitley, a Luxury Collection Hotel, 3434 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. ncbw-metroatlchapter.org

