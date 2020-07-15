WATCH LIVE: APD holds press conference regarding training center protest

Updated 6 minutes ago

The Atlanta Police Department is holding a press conference on Monday afternoon to provide updates on the recent protest regarding Atlanta’s controversial public safety training center.

» Watch live video below from our news partner, Channel 2 Action News. If the live video doesn’t appear, tap or click HERE.

» Police deploy tear gas at protesters during march

» Atlanta training center opponents plan mass mobilization to the facility site

» Inside City Hall: Thousands of local leaders flock to Atlanta

Stay with AJC.com for updates on the latest developments in this story

