WATCH LIVE: APD holds press conference regarding training center protest

The Atlanta Police Department is holding a press conference on Monday afternoon to provide updates on the recent protest regarding Atlanta’s controversial public safety training center.
» Watch live video below from our news partner, Channel 2 Action News. If the live video doesn’t appear, tap or click HERE.
MORE COVERAGE:
» Police deploy tear gas at protesters during march
» Atlanta training center opponents plan mass mobilization to the facility site
» Inside City Hall: Thousands of local leaders flock to Atlanta
Stay with AJC.com for updates on the latest developments in this story
Editors' Picks
The Latest