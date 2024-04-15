Shanti Das on Rico Wade: ‘He was a visionary’

”There would be no Outkast, there would be no Goodie Mob, there would be no Dungeon Family, if it wasn’t for Rico. He was one of the ones leading the charge with Sleepy Brown and Ray Murray, the other two within Organized Noize. And everyone knows, though, that Rico was the one. He was the glue in all of it.”

He was the one who “put these relationships together, that made sure that once Outkast made it, that we were going to pull others up.”

She talks about how important Southern hip-hop has become and asserts that Atlanta is still the mecca of hip-hop. “None of that would have been possible without a Rico Wade,” Das said. “So we owe him a lot of credit.”

Following this devastating loss, “We will celebrate Rico as best as we can. It is an extremely sad time for the community, but I do hope that people use his death as a opportunity to celebrate a time when, you know, we were diverse when it came to hip-hop,” Das said.

