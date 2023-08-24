Trump says he will surrender in Atlanta at 7:30 p.m.

Former President Donald Trump has announced on his social media site, Truth Social, that he will be arrested at 7:30 p.m.

“Arrest Time: 7:30 P.M.,” Trump posted Thursday afternoon, announcing his intent to leave for Atlanta to surrender on his Fulton County charges.

In the 2:34 p.m. post, Trump said would head down to Atlanta where “Murder and other Violent Crimes have reached levels never seen before,” and went on to criticize Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Data analyzed by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution show claims by Trump and his surrogates regarding crime in Atlanta are misleading at best. In fact, violent crime is down more than 20% compared to this time last year, according to Atlanta Police Department data. Motor vehicle theft and theft from vehicles were the only areas of increase, records show.

Trump announced earlier this week he was going to surrender Thursday to the Fulton County Jail. He has already been granted a $200,000 bond.