Tornado watch for metro area ends at 1 p.m.

This morning the National Weather Service issued a tornado watch, including for metro Atlanta, through 1 p.m.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Georgia, North Carolina and Tennessee until 1 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/iCIEhZVWX5 — NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) May 9, 2024

The good news at the moment is that the severe weather appears to be headed out of the metro area. However, more strong storms are possible overnight into Friday morning for our area, according to Channel 2 Action News chief meteorologist Brad Nitz.