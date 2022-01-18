Hamburger icon
19-year-old charged in shooting that injured mail carrier, bystander

Two people were shot Dec. 13 at the Allen Hills Apartments on Middleton Road.
Two people were shot Dec. 13 at the Allen Hills Apartments on Middleton Road.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
56 minutes ago

A 19-year-old man with an extensive criminal record has been charged with shooting a mail carrier and a resident of a northwest Atlanta apartment complex, according to police.

Investigators don’t believe Jaquan Javario Fields of Atlanta knew the two people he allegedly shot Dec. 13 at the Allen Hills Apartments on Middleton Road.

“One victim, a postal carrier, advised she was delivering mail when she was struck by gunfire,” a news release after the double shooting stated. “The second victim, an adult male, advised he was near the other victim when he too was struck by gunfire.”

Both victims were alert while being taken to the hospital and their injuries were not life-threatening, according to police.

On Thursday, Fields was arrested and charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm, Fulton County jail records show. He was also charged with drug possession at the time of his arrest.

Fields was denied bond at a court appearance Saturday. He was being held without bond Tuesday.

According to jail records, Fields has been arrested five times since December 2020 and has a juvenile record, though those records are not open to the public.

In September, Atlanta police charged Fields with fleeing, driving without a proper license, theft by receiving stolen property and obstruction, jail records show. He was released three days later on $12,000 bond.

