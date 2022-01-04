Hamburger icon
BREAKING: Police respond to deadly shooting in NW Atlanta

Police responded to an apartment complex for a person shot and found a person dead on the scene.

Credit: admin

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Police are investigating a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in northwest Atlanta, authorities confirmed.

The shooting took place Monday evening at the Allen Hills apartment complex on Middleton Road, according to Atlanta police spokesman Officer Jamaine Chester. One person was shot and declared dead at the scene.

No further details have been released, but a commander with the department’s homicide unit will provide an update from the scene, Chester said. The apartment complex is located just off of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive near the C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Investigations
