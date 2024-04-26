Students, faculty, locals gather at Emory for 2nd day of protests

A milling crowd coalesced as organized chants began on Emory University’s quad around 5 p.m. Friday. It’s the second day large groups of protesters have convened on the campus.

One of the first speakers of the evening said that gatherings would continue every day until the protesters’ goals were accomplished, including divestment from companies with ties to Israel and the planned Atlanta public safety training center. The crowd cheered at the prospect of future protests as helicopters circled overhead.

Hundreds moved onto the quad at the request of organizers and circled around a loudspeaker as speeches and chants began. Abu Shawarb, who attended the protest in his scrubs and identified himself as a doctor at Emory, addressed the massive crowd, saying that the university was “hemorrhaging funds” in order to help build Atlanta’s police training facility. He then led a chant: “Stop Cop City!”