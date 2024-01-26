Small group of protesters huddle on UGA campus

About a dozen protesters were huddled under trees at 10 a.m. near the University of Georgia’s chapel, not far from the Old College lawn where protests against Israel’s war in Gaza were held Monday.
An AJC reporter didn’t see any of Monday’s protest organizers on a drizzly Tuesday morning in Athens.
Athens resident Mike Almestica was among the group that showed up.
“I care about injustice. It needs to be addressed at every level. Domestically, foreign, everywhere,” he said, adding that he’s a Florida native who has lived in Athens the past five years.
Almestica said he is not a UGA student and that he didn’t attend Monday’s protests. He said Monday’s arrests were unnecessary, but that the police response didn’t surprise him.
As for today: “There is no game plan. Just playing it by ear and see how it goes.”
Around 10:15 a.m., UGA Dean of Students Eric Atkinson and Associate Dean of Students Jan Davis Barham spoke with the small group. They told them what they can and cannot do. It was a brief conversation.
About the Author