Obituaries

Watkins, Donna

2 hours ago




WATKINS (Williams),

Donna Lee

On April 14, 2024, at the age of 66, Donna Lee Watkins passed away peacefully at home. Donna was born October 14, 1957 in Rome, Georgia, to Bobby Lee Williams and Bennie Josephine Kilgo. She received her associate degree from Floyd Junior College in 1978 and began working as a service representative for Southern Bell (now AT&T) that same year with the help of her CWA Union rep.

On July 4, 1987, Donna married Kyle Stanford Watkins. Together they raised three daughters, Victoria, Jeniffer, and Hannah. Donna retired from AT&T in February 2024 just shy of her 44th service anniversary.

In November 2023, Donna was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer after symptoms first presented in August. She underwent two rounds of chemotherapy and then transitioned to hospice care in January 2024.

In spite of the difficulties she faced, Donna made sure everyone knew she lived a good life and that her faith in God remained strong. She enjoyed beautiful sunrises, being around nature, and spending time with her family and work family, all of which she loved capturing in photos. Her greatest passions were her CWA Union and Southside AT&T Pioneers volunteer involvement. She completed a variety of service projects every year with USO, the Little White House, Calvary Refuge Center, and many more.

In keeping with her giving nature, Donna's body has been donated to Anatomy Gifts Registry to help others. Donna was preceded in death by her father, Bobby. She is survived by her husband, Kyle; her three daughters, Victoria, Jeniffer, and Hannah; her mother, Bennie; her brother, Tim; and her sister, Christi.

Donna is loved by many and sorely missed. A celebration of life event is being planned for this summer with additional details to come. In lieu of flowers and other gifts, donations are appreciated.

Donna's choice: Calvary Refuge Center in Forest Park, Georgia.

Family's choice: National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation or Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: Rebecca Wright for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia voting law put on trial in case over mass-mailing absentee forms

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Judge rejects Rudy Giuliani’s request for new trial in Georgia defamation case

Credit: AP

Faith communities in metro Atlanta say Iranian attacks have not changed protocol

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Hartsfield-Jackson keeps its crown, remains world’s busiest airport

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Hartsfield-Jackson keeps its crown, remains world’s busiest airport

Credit: TNS

Missing paperwork costs 500,000 their Medicaid in Georgia
The Latest
Costopoulos, Constantine
2h ago
Abdelal, Ahmed
Galvin, Lance
Featured

Credit: TNS

A.M. ATL: Rest in peace, Rico Wade, Atlanta rap music pioneer
ABC’s ‘Will Trent,’ set and shot in Atlanta, has been renewed for a third season
What the college football transfer portal period means for UGA and SEC