Watkins, Donna

On April 14, 2024, at the age of 66, Donna Lee Watkins passed away peacefully at home. Donna was born October 14, 1957 in Rome, Georgia, to Bobby Lee Williams and Bennie Josephine Kilgo. She received her associate degree from Floyd Junior College in 1978 and began working as a service representative for Southern Bell (now AT&T) that same year with the help of her CWA Union rep.



On July 4, 1987, Donna married Kyle Stanford Watkins. Together they raised three daughters, Victoria, Jeniffer, and Hannah. Donna retired from AT&T in February 2024 just shy of her 44th service anniversary.



In November 2023, Donna was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer after symptoms first presented in August. She underwent two rounds of chemotherapy and then transitioned to hospice care in January 2024.



In spite of the difficulties she faced, Donna made sure everyone knew she lived a good life and that her faith in God remained strong. She enjoyed beautiful sunrises, being around nature, and spending time with her family and work family, all of which she loved capturing in photos. Her greatest passions were her CWA Union and Southside AT&T Pioneers volunteer involvement. She completed a variety of service projects every year with USO, the Little White House, Calvary Refuge Center, and many more.



In keeping with her giving nature, Donna's body has been donated to Anatomy Gifts Registry to help others. Donna was preceded in death by her father, Bobby. She is survived by her husband, Kyle; her three daughters, Victoria, Jeniffer, and Hannah; her mother, Bennie; her brother, Tim; and her sister, Christi.



Donna is loved by many and sorely missed. A celebration of life event is being planned for this summer with additional details to come. In lieu of flowers and other gifts, donations are appreciated.



Donna's choice: Calvary Refuge Center in Forest Park, Georgia.



Family's choice: National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation or Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.

