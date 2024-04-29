MEDDERS, Donald Ashley "Don"



Donald "Don" Ashley Medders, aged 78, of Woodstock, Georgia, passed away peacefully April 1, 2024. Born January 1, 1946, in Alma, Georgia, Donald grew up in Waycross and graduated from Waycross High School. He served his country in the U.S. Army, where he received the Purple Heart in the Vietnam War. Donald went on to join Southern Bell, where a lifelong career in telecommunications guided him to AT&T, Lucent Technologies, and Avaya, where he retired. Many dear friends developed along the journey and have always been cherished.



Donald was the son of the late Johnny and Marian Medders. Donald was also preceded in death by his brother, Ledford Medders; and sister, Hilda Hanks.



Surviving is his son, Shaun Medders of Loganville, GA; daughter, Ashley Medders Ellis (Kevin Ellis) of Boaz AL; granddaughters, Ariel Reeves and Payton Ellis; ex-spouse, Teresia Medders (mother of Shaun), ex-spouse, Lea Ann Zino (mother of Ashley); sister, Judy Smith of Pooler, GA; sister-in-law, Martha Medders of Thomasville, GA; and many nieces and nephews.



Church memorial service, graveside prayer, followed by fellowship, will be held Saturday, May 4, at 11 AM, at family church - Unity Baptist Church. Address: 193 Unity Church Rd., Alma, GA 31510.



In lieu of flowers, remembrances in memory of Donald Medders, can be made to Unity Baptist Church.



Donald, Don, Dad, Grandpa - You will be forever loved and missed.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com