Payne, Clifford

PAYNE, Col. Clifford



Colonel Clifford "Monroe" Payne, age 91, of Newnan, GA, passed away on April 21, 2024. He was born on April 18, 1933, in Atlanta, GA.



Col. Payne dedicated 30 years of his life to serving in the United States Army before retiring. Following his career in research chemistry, he joined the family business, B.H. Payne and Company, Inc. He graduated from Mercer University with a degree in chemistry.



He is survived by his beloved wife, Barbara Thomas Payne; his daughter, Tammy Richardson (Bobby); sons, Terry Payne (Amy) and Tony Payne; grandchildren, Megan Barnett (Ben), Lauren Marshall, and Christopher Payne (Janine); as well as great-grandchildren Grayson Barnett, James Marshall, and Issac Payne.



Services will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2024, at 1:00 PM at the Chapel of Parrott Funeral Home with Pastor Larry Ragan officiating. Interment will follow at Westview Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday afternoon from 12:00 until the time of service at Parrott Funeral Home and Crematory.



Col. Clifford "Monroe" Payne will be remembered for his dedication to his country, his family, and his community. May he rest in peace.



