Hart, John

HART, Jr., John Joseph "Jack"



John Joseph "Jack" Hart, Jr., a devoted husband, father and grandfather, passed away March 5, 2024, in Marietta, Georgia, with his family by his side. He was 80.



Jack was born in Corning, New York, to Mary (Troll) Hart and John Joseph Hart, who preceded him in death.



The Hart family moved to Muskogee, Oklahoma in 1947 where Jack attended St. Joseph School, Alice Robertson Junior High School and Muskogee Central High School where he graduated in 1961. He then attended Oklahoma State University and graduated with a bachelor's degree in business. Jack was a member of Sigma Nu Fraternity.



Jack excelled in sales with his gregarious personality. His career began with Corning Glass in New York City, and then on to International Silver in Los Angeles. Next came Rubbermaid Commercial Products in Winchester, Virginia, and San Jamar in Atlanta. Jack quickly became well known in the world of janitorial supply sales.



In 1974 he married his wife Sandee and in 1978 their daughter, Amy was born. Jack's favorite pastime was being with his family. He leaves behind his loving wife, Sandee; his daughter, Amy Lane (Robert); and his granddaughter, Ashley Beck, who was the undisputed love of his life. He also leaves behind his sister, Maribeth Daniels of Dana Point, California; Tom and Melissa Hart of Colleyville, Texas; and Steve Hart of Atlanta; along with a host of cousins, nieces and nephews, all of whom knew Jack as the "patriarch" of the family and spent many vacations with him at Keuka Lake in Upstate New York.



Jack loved playing golf and tennis but enjoyed time with his family above all else. Whether a lake vacation or an afternoon cheering on the Georgia Bulldogs, his daughter's alma mater, as long as he was surrounded by family he was at his happiest.



A memorial service will be held on Thursday, April 4 at 2:00 PM at the Catholic Church of St. Ann in Marietta, Georgia.



In memory of Jack, donations may be sent to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation(give.mmrf.org) or the Catholic Church of St Ann. (st-ann.org).



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com