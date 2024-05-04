MAGRUDER, Will DeLoach "Bill"



Will DeLoach "Bill" Magruder, aged 90, died peacefully on May 1, 2024, in his home In Canton, Georgia, after a brief illness.



Bill was born in Jackson, Mississippi, on March 2, 1934, the son of Lauch McLaurin Magruder and Will Nelson DeLoach Magruder. He attended elementary school in Jackson. After his family moved to Memphis, Tennessee, he attended East High School, where he graduated in 1952. He began his college years at Georgia Tech, later at Auburn University, where he graduated in 1957 with a BS in Industrial Management. He was a faithful and fervent lifetime War Eagle and Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity member.



Bill met his beloved wife-to-be, Nell Paschal Galt, in 1956 when both were attendants in a wedding of friends in Memphis. It was a matter of love at first sight, which endured 65 years after their 1959 marriage in Canton.



Bill served in the US Marine Corps from 1957 to 1960, graduating from Officer Candidate School, later gaining the rank of Major in the Marine Corps Reserve. The newlyweds lived in Laguna Beach, California, before returning to Memphis as civilians.



He was employed by RC Can Company in Memphis, later transferred to Orlando, Florida, as plant manager. Bill and Nell became parents of Will Jr. (Bill Jr.) in Orlando. In 1966, the family moved to Nell's hometown, Canton, where Bill began a 28 year career with Georgia Power Company. After retiring from Georgia Power, Bill continued his career by joining Herndon Heating and Air, in Canton.



Bill and Nell renovated the Grisham-Galt residence on East Marietta Street, the oldest surviving residence in Canton, soon after the passing of that home's fourth generation resident Martha C Galt. The care and stewardship of that property remained one of Bill's great joys.



Bill focused great passion and joy in organizing various reunions, bringing old friends together and keeping them in regular contact, including Marine Corps training classmates, 1952 Memphis East High School classmates, and local Tech and Auburn SAE alumni from nearby years.



Bill was a master cataloguer (picture lists of lists), most notably relishing in sorting an enormous number of 19th century newspapers assembled by ancestors and stored in the attic. He had been an active Episcopalian in his youth. When small group of Cherokee County Episcopalians began an effort to create a church here in the 1970s, Bill and Nell were central figures. St Clement's Episcopal Church was the result. In the 1990s and 2000s, Bill and Nell were active in All Saints Episcopal Church in Atlanta.



Bill demonstrated a love of Canton and community and applied his energies accordingly, including seats on the Canton Planning and Zoning Board and the Canton Tourism Board. He was an active member of the Canton Jaycees and Rotary Club, serving a term as President of the latter. He ran for Mayor in 2003, which was sparked not from any hint of political ambition, but rather from his desire to maintain Canton's charm and small town flavor. Bill was never a stranger to anyone he encountered regularly. His friendly, personable demeanor was always on display, and he consistently took genuine interest in others.



A sight family and visitors knew well was Bill carving perfect rows on his riding lawnmower on hot Saturday afternoons, shirtless, sweaty, smiling, and sporting a deliberately goofy bowler hat, Oliver Hardy style. His hobbies included world travel, landscape beautification, reading (especially biographies and military history), and antiques.



Above all, Bill cherished family. He adored Nell. Their marriage was a partnership with countless shared interests, and one where Bill accepted every tedious and unsavory household task with no complaint. He treasured Bill Jr, supporting him through all his stages of life, as a scout leader and soccer coach, joining in on his various interests, and hosting the annual "Easter Keg Hunt" gathering of college friends. Bill was delighted by his grandchildren as well as his nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.



Bill is survived by his wife of 65 years, Nell Galt Magruder of Canton; his son, Will DeLoach Magruder Jr. of Atlanta; grandson, Will Boyd Magruder, of Temple, GA; granddaughter, Rebecca Lassetter Magruder of Atlanta; brother, Lauch McLaurin Magruder Jr. of Highlands, NC; nephew, Odie Putnam Galt III (Kebra) of Canton; nieces, Claudia Magruder Featherstone (Lynn) of Knoxville, TN, Gloria Kate Magruder (Ken Van Skiver) of Montrose, CO, Caroline Galt Beilke (Kirk) of Mt Pleasant, SC, Pamela Gryder Carr of Pensacola, FL, Sandy Gryder Scheer (Bill) of Tulsa, OK; and numerous great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lauch McLaurin Magruder and Will Nelson DeLoach Magruder.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to History Cherokee, the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation, or Toys for Tots, to honor Bill.



