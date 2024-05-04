Obituaries

Irwin, Donna

2 hours ago

IRWIN, Donna Sheryle "Sherry"

Donna Sheryle "Sherry" Irwin, 73, of Canton, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at her residence. Visitation will be Saturday, May 4, 2024 from 2-4 PM at Darby Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 4 PM in the chapel of Darby Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Wood officiating.

She is survived by her husband, Willard Dennis Irwin of Canton, GA; son, Shawn (Allison) Irwin of Canton, GA; daughter, Angie (Allen) Gravitt of Calhoun, GA; brother, John (Linda) Hanlin of Summerville, SC; brother, Bill (Suzanne) Hanlin of Anderson, SC; sister, Linda Hanlin of Summerville, SC; grandchildren, Hannah (lake) Burris, Drew Gravitt, Olivia (Cameron) Stiglich, Luke Irwin, Landon Irwin.

The caring staff of Darby Funeral Home is honored to serve the Irwin family.

Funeral Home Information

Darby Funeral Home

480 East Main Street

Canton, GA

30114

https://www.darbyfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

