IRWIN, Donna Sheryle "Sherry"



Donna Sheryle "Sherry" Irwin, 73, of Canton, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at her residence. Visitation will be Saturday, May 4, 2024 from 2-4 PM at Darby Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 4 PM in the chapel of Darby Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Wood officiating.



She is survived by her husband, Willard Dennis Irwin of Canton, GA; son, Shawn (Allison) Irwin of Canton, GA; daughter, Angie (Allen) Gravitt of Calhoun, GA; brother, John (Linda) Hanlin of Summerville, SC; brother, Bill (Suzanne) Hanlin of Anderson, SC; sister, Linda Hanlin of Summerville, SC; grandchildren, Hannah (lake) Burris, Drew Gravitt, Olivia (Cameron) Stiglich, Luke Irwin, Landon Irwin.



