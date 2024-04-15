GALVIN, Lance



Lance Galvin, 76, passed away on March 21, 2024. He was born January 30, 1948, in Rochester, New York.



Lance graduated from Penfield High School in 1966 and continued his education at North Carolina State University, where he graduated in 1970 with a bachelor's degree in engineering operations. After several years of work as an engineer in Asheville, NC and at the University of GA, he enrolled at the Georgia Institute of Technology where he finished a master's degree in architecture with honors in 1981.



He spent his architectural career in Atlanta working for Nix, Mann and Associates that was eventually merged with Perkins and Will, a multi-national firm, from which he retired in 2022.



Lance enlisted in the Army Reserves in 1971 and served his active duty at Ft. Jackson in Columbia, SC. He was awarded the Sharpshooter medal and promoted to Drill Sargent, a position he enjoyed.



Lance was loved for his steady, reliable, and generous nature, with a taste for quiet perfection. He was gifted in the graphic arts and music and was a fine athlete. He played the classical guitar and enjoyed many hobbies including drawing, hunting (rifle and bow), woodcarving, skiing, muzzleloading, and competitive target shooting with his brother Tom. He especially enjoyed building replicas of antique rifles.



He is survived by his daughter, Beth and son-in-law, Matt Shannonhouse; his grandson, Patrick; by his siblings, John "Thomas" Galvin, Jr., Elizabeth Olsen and Anita Adams; and by many nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and many dear friends.



We loved Lance enormously and will miss him dearly. A graveside service will be held in Pittsford, NY at the family plot.



