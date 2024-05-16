Obituaries

Deaton, William

1 hour ago

DEATON, William "Bill" Terry

1937-2024

William "Bill" Terry Deaton, born March 3, 1937 in Smyrna, Georgia, left an indelible mark on the world during his remarkable journey, which peacefully ended on May 6, 2024.

Bill's love for engineering blossomed during his studies at Georgia Tech University. His sharp mind led him to a fulfilling career as an aeronautical engineer at Lockheed Martin, where he dedicated an impressive 45 years of service, and he gained a lifetime of global travel and adventure.

Bill was a devoted husband and father. He is survived by his wife, Sherry Deaton; daughters, Tammy Deaton Wingfield, Susan Horn, Jennifer Deaton and Tala Deaton; grandchildren, Allison, Dr. Ryan, Jaia, Amara, Kemal and Alia; sisters, Jean and Linda; and extended family members.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, May 18, 2024 at 1 PM in the Chapel of Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home with Rev. Judd Henley officiating. Interment will follow in Sandy Springs United Methodist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends between the hours of 11 AM until 1 PM Saturday at the funeral home.

Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2000 Cobb Parkway SE, Marietta, GA 30060. 770-432-0771.




