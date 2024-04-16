Costopoulos, Constantine

COSTOPOULOS, "Gus"



Constantine



Constantine "Gus" Costopoulos, age 90, of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away peacefully on April 12, 2024, surrounded by his two children. Constantine was born in Kourouniou, Arcadias, Greece on November 30, 1933. He was the son of the late Vasiliki and Panagiotis Costopoulos. At the age of 15, he left Greece and immigrated to America for the promise of a better life. He settled with an aunt and uncle in Montgomery, Alabama, and quickly adapted to the English language and schooling system in America. He learned that education and hard work were truly the cornerstones of a successful life. Upon his graduation from Sidney Lanier High School, he attended Auburn University and was a lifelong Tigers fan. After three years at Auburn, he left for Atlanta to attend Georgia Tech, but he was soon drafted into the US Army. Upon his return to Atlanta in 1957, he began working in the restaurant business. In 1958, he purchased Tasty Town Restaurant, a diner in downtown Atlanta. "Mr. Gus", as he was affectionately known, was loved by all his customers at Tasty Town. He had a special bond with many of them over the years and could often anticipate their orders so that a few minutes after they walked in the door a "Special with Cheese" arrived at their table without them having to say a word. Those who knew Constantine knew he valued hard work, as he rarely took any days off except for Sundays, and the Fourth of July to take trips to the beach with his family. In 1962, he married Sylvia Tuntas, who worked alongside him until their retirement in 1998. Their nearly 60-year marriage was a testament to the sacrament and their love and devotion to one another. Together they raised their children Vickie and John, sacrificing for their education and instilling values in them of hard work, service, and a love of the Greek Orthodox Faith and culture. Constantine was preceded in death by his wife Sylvia, of 58 years. He is survived by his daughter, Vickie Costopoulos of Atlanta, GA; son, John (Dea) Costopoulos; and three grandchildren, Arden, Michael, and Colin of Suwanee, GA; and several nieces and nephews in Greece; as well as several Godchildren.



The visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2024 from 4:30 to 7:00 PM with a Trisagion Prayer Service at 5:00 PM at H.M. Patterson & Son - Oglethorpe Hill Chapel at 4550 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30319. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2024 at 11 AM, at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation at 2500 Clairmont Road, Atlanta, GA 30329, followed by the interment at Greenwood Cemetery.



The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the Celebration Village Forsyth and Agape Hospice Care staff for the love and care they showed him in the last few years of his life. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully asks that you consider donating to the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation Endowment Fund, 2500 Clairmont Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30329.





