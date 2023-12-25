BELL, Rose Elyea



Rose Elyea Bell passed away on December 18, 2023. Rose was born in Atlanta on December 25, 1929; a fifth generation Atlantan and a descendant of John Glen who was mayor of Atlanta in 1855. She is survived by one son John Inman Bell, III of Colorado, nephew and niece, Elyea DuPree Carswell, III, and Virginia Carswell Nicholson, both of Marietta, and several great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of over 67 years, John Inman Bell, Jr. in 2021, and her parents Virginia M. Sheppard Elyea and George Dwelle Elyea, her sister Miriam Elyea Carswell and brother-in-law Elyea DuPree Carswell, Jr.



A graduate of North Fulton High School, she received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Biology from the University of Georgia in 1951, where she was a member of Kappa Delta Sorority, Secretary of the Philosophy Club and the Girls' Circle for Tallulah Falls. Following graduation, she worked for the Center for Disease Control in Atlanta.



Rose was a Life member of 68 years of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, where she was an organizing member and Regent of the Fort Peachtree Chapter and served as State Regent and elected Honorary State Regent of the Georgia State Society, NSDAR. She was Past President of the Colonial Dames of America, Chapter XXIV, past National President of The Huguenot Society of the Founders of Manakin in the Colony of Virginia, past Deputy Governor General of Mayflower Descendants, Governor of Mayflower Descendants in Georgia, Chaplain of the James Edward Oglethorpe Chapter of National Society of the American Colonists, she was a member of the National Gavel Society, Jamestowne Society, First Families of Georgia, National Parliamentarian's Association, Tamassee DAR School Board of Trustees for seventeen years, Atlanta Town Committee of the National Society Colonial Dames of America in Georgia, National Society Magna Charta Dames and Barons, The Atlanta Historical Society, Historic Oakland Cemetery, Inc., Pine Forest Garden Club, High Museum of Art, Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary and was a Life Member of Henrietta Egleston Hospital Auxiliary. She was a life-long Presbyterian and was active in several Presbyterian Women's groups. She enjoyed genealogy and playing bridge.



A celebration of her life will be December 28, at 11 AM, at H.M. Patterson and Son-Arlington Chapel, Sandy Springs, GA, with burial at Oakland Cemetery in Atlanta.





