Workers at Stellantis plant near Detroit authorize strike in dispute over health and safety issues

WARREN, Mich. (AP) — About 1,000 workers at a Stellantis metal stamping plant north of Detroit have voted to authorize a strike over health and safety issues, the United Auto Workers union says.

The union didn't immediately answer a question about whether a strike deadline had been set, but Stellantis said in a statement that talks are ongoing and workers are still on the job at the factory in Warren, Michigan.

The UAW said grievances have been filed about problems with ventilation fans, ergonomic matting, personal protective equipment, flooding, basement lighting, oil leaks and other issues.