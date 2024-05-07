Nation & World News

Workers at Stellantis plant near Detroit authorize strike in dispute over health and safety issues

The United Auto Workers union says over 1,000 workers at a Stellantis metal stamping plant in Warren, Michigan, have voted to authorize a strike over health and safety issues
37 minutes ago

WARREN, Mich. (AP) — About 1,000 workers at a Stellantis metal stamping plant north of Detroit have voted to authorize a strike over health and safety issues, the United Auto Workers union says.

The union didn't immediately answer a question about whether a strike deadline had been set, but Stellantis said in a statement that talks are ongoing and workers are still on the job at the factory in Warren, Michigan.

The UAW said grievances have been filed about problems with ventilation fans, ergonomic matting, personal protective equipment, flooding, basement lighting, oil leaks and other issues.

“We want members to understand they’re not just a number or just a body on the line," UAW Local 869 President Romaine McKinney III said in a statement. "They will come to work and feel like they have some ownership in that building.”

The factory supplies more than a half-dozen Stellantis plants including Windsor, Ontario, and Saltillo, Mexico, the union said. A strike could affect production of the Ram pickup, Jeep Wrangler and Jeep Wagoneer, according to the UAW.

“Stellantis remains committed to providing a safe and healthy work environment for all employees and resolving this matter without a work stoppage,” the company statement said.

Editors' Picks

Report: Georgia drops 300,000 children from Medicaid

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Chamblee police officer charged with distribution of child porn
30m ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Atlanta City Council OKs $3.8M settlement in deacon Johnny Hollman’s death
2h ago

Credit: NYT

PHOTOS: Looks from the Met Gala red carpet
24m ago

Credit: NYT

PHOTOS: Looks from the Met Gala red carpet
24m ago

Credit: Lautaro Grinspan/AJC

In Atlanta, long lines of migrants downtown reflect surge at border
The Latest

Credit: AP

Italy's RAI journalists strike over budget streamlining, complain of censorship and media...
5m ago
Trump fined $1,000 for gag order violation in hush money case as ex-employee recounts...
13m ago
Storm chasers spot tornado in Oklahoma as hail pelts Kansas. Forecasts warn more is to...
16m ago
Featured

Credit: Ben Hendren

OPINION
They lost their senior proms in The Lockdown; Now the college class of 2024 has protests
Celebrate Mother’s Day with brunch at these metro Atlanta restaurants
Atlanta-based group had two horses in today's Kentucky Derby. How they fared