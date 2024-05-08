Nation & World News

Woman seeks to drop sexual assault lawsuit against ex-Grammys CEO

A woman who accused the former CEO of the Grammy Awards of sexually assaulting her in 2018 is asking a judge to drop the lawsuit
48 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — A woman who accused the former CEO of the Grammy Awards of sexually assaulting her in 2018 has asked a judge to drop her lawsuit.

The woman made the request in a weekend letter to a judge, which cited a “fear of potential grave harm” if she was forced to relinquish her anonymity. The lawsuit was filed in Manhattan federal court against Grammy Awards ex-CEO Neil Portnow.

The woman has been identified in the lawsuit as an internationally known musician who once played at Carnegie Hall. Her request prompted Judge Analisa Torres to suspend next steps in the lawsuit on Wednesday, but she did not yet dismiss it.

When the case was filed in November, a Portnow spokesperson said the claims were “completely false” and “undoubtedly motivated by Mr. Portnow’s refusal to comply with the Plaintiff’s outrageous demands for money and assistance in obtaining a residence visa for her.”

His lawyer declined to comment Wednesday.

The woman had sued under the Adult Survivors Act, a recently expired New York state law that temporarily let victims of sexual assaults file lawsuits seeking damages even if the statute of limitations had expired.

Editors' Picks

Credit: NYT

Laken Riley case: Indictment includes new accusations against suspect8m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Set to join Midtown’s skyline, this office tower signals boom era’s end
18m ago

Credit: TNS

What’s next in Fulton County’s election interference case?
59m ago

Atlanta music festival Music Midtown canceled for 2024
2h ago

Atlanta music festival Music Midtown canceled for 2024
2h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

‘She didn’t want to die’: Family, friends to honor Dunwoody High student
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Lawyers' coalition provides new messengers for Black voter engagement
5m ago
Biden lauds new Microsoft center on the same site where Trump's Foxconn project failed
6m ago
Stock market today: Wall Street remains in a lull as indexes drift
8m ago
Featured

Credit: Emily Heath

Glamour knows no age: Atlanta fashion show brings seniors to the runway
Court of Appeals to review DA removal ruling in Trump Georgia election case
2h ago
Bradley’s Buzz: An ascendant Anthony Edwards has become the NBA’s biggest deal