Woman seeks to drop sexual assault lawsuit against ex-Grammys CEO

NEW YORK (AP) — A woman who accused the former CEO of the Grammy Awards of sexually assaulting her in 2018 has asked a judge to drop her lawsuit.

The woman made the request in a weekend letter to a judge, which cited a “fear of potential grave harm” if she was forced to relinquish her anonymity. The lawsuit was filed in Manhattan federal court against Grammy Awards ex-CEO Neil Portnow.

The woman has been identified in the lawsuit as an internationally known musician who once played at Carnegie Hall. Her request prompted Judge Analisa Torres to suspend next steps in the lawsuit on Wednesday, but she did not yet dismiss it.