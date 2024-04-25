Nation & World News

When Danish police pulled a woman over, she locked herself in her car and refused to talk

Danish police say that a routine traffic stop on a highway south of the capital turned into an unusual standoff as a 26-year-old woman locked her car and refused to speak to the police officer who had pulled her over
24 minutes ago

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A routine traffic stop on a highway south of Denmark's capital turned into an unusual standoff as a 26-year-old woman locked her car and refused to speak to the police officer who had pulled her over, authorities said Thursday.

The Central and West Zealand Police said in its daily report that the woman, who was not identified, was originally pulled over near the town of Koege on Wednesday for talking on a handheld cell phone while driving and not wearing a seat belt.

Police also noted that the tires on her car were worn out, there was no rear window and the vehicle’s insurance had expired, the report said.

To open the car, the officers had to call a mechanic. Once that was done, they detained the woman and took her to a nearby hospital for a blood test.

Inside the car, police found two folding knives, leading to additional charges, they said. In Denmark, police can search a vehicle when they pull it over for a traffic violation.

No other details were given.

The Central and West Zealand Police covers the area south and west of Copenhagen.

Editors' Picks

Indian migrant dies in Georgia ICE detention1h ago

Credit: Jose Luis Magana/AP

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
Arizona election case against Trump allies echoes Georgia’s
27m ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Climb aboard the Beltline rail plan
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Forest Cove residents assail city’s rehousing efforts
2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Forest Cove residents assail city’s rehousing efforts
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Morehouse students want Biden to put authenticity ahead of politics
The Latest

Credit: AP

THE LATEST
Trump's hush money trial set to resume with third day of witness testimony
8m ago
Southwest posts a 1Q loss and will limit hiring, offer voluntary leave to staff and drop...
13m ago
Ukraine is putting pressure on fighting-age men outside the country as it tries to...
16m ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Atlanta DJ to open lounge at site of former Sound Table in Old 4th Ward
Funeral plans set for for hip-hop producer Rico Wade in Atlanta
Watch: Atlanta's own Indigo Girls talk ‘Barbie’ movie, motherhood and doing their own...