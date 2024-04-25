When Danish police pulled a woman over, she locked herself in her car and refused to talk

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A routine traffic stop on a highway south of Denmark's capital turned into an unusual standoff as a 26-year-old woman locked her car and refused to speak to the police officer who had pulled her over, authorities said Thursday.

The Central and West Zealand Police said in its daily report that the woman, who was not identified, was originally pulled over near the town of Koege on Wednesday for talking on a handheld cell phone while driving and not wearing a seat belt.

Police also noted that the tires on her car were worn out, there was no rear window and the vehicle’s insurance had expired, the report said.