Nation & World News

3 bodies recovered likely those of 2 Australians and American who went missing, prosecutors say

The state prosecutor’s office says three bodies recovered in an area of Mexico's Baja California are likely to be those of the two Australians and an American who went missing last weekend during a camping and surfing trip
In this image made from video, Mexico's police officers stand guard at the Ensenada station in Ensenada, Mexico, Thursday, May 2, 2024. Mexican authorities said Thursday they have found tents and questioned a few people in the case of two Australians and an American who went missing over the weekend in the Pacific coast state of Baja California. (AP Photo)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In this image made from video, Mexico's police officers stand guard at the Ensenada station in Ensenada, Mexico, Thursday, May 2, 2024. Mexican authorities said Thursday they have found tents and questioned a few people in the case of two Australians and an American who went missing over the weekend in the Pacific coast state of Baja California. (AP Photo)
By MARK STEVENSON – Associated Press
Updated 10 minutes ago

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Three bodies recovered in an area of Baja California are likely to be those of the two Australians and an American who went missing last weekend during a camping and surfing trip, the state prosecutor’s office said Saturday.

While there has not yet been confirmation based on forensic examination, physical characteristics — including hair and clothing — means there is a high likelihood that the bodies are those of the three tourists, local TV network Milenio reported, citing chief state prosecutor María Elena Andrade Ramírez.

“It is presumed that (the bodies) are the ones being investigated,” an employee of the state prosecutors’ office who was not authorized to be quoted by name told The Associated Press.

The bodies were found in a well where investigators also found another body that authorities said would be investigated.

“A fourth body was located. It is not related to the three foreigners. The fourth body had been there for a long time,” the official added.

The site where the bodies were discovered near the township of Santo Tomás was near the remote seaside area where the missing men’s tents and truck were found Thursday along the coast.

The men — identified by family members as brothers Jake and Callum Robinson from Australia and American Jack Carter Rhoad — went missing Saturday. They did not show up at their planned accommodations over the weekend.

The U.S. State Department said: “We are aware of those reports (of bodies) and are closely monitoring the situation. At this time we have no further comment.”

Baja California prosecutors had said Thursday that they were questioning three people in the case. On Friday, the office said the three had been arrested and charged with a crime equivalent to kidnapping. It was unclear if they might face more charges.

Andrade Ramírez, the chief state prosecutor, said evidence found along with the abandoned tents was linked to the three people being questioned about the missing foreigners.

Milenio reported that she said the suspects appeared to have stolen the surfers' truck and some of its parts were found in another truck belonging to one of the suspects.

On Wednesday, the missing Australians’ mother, Debra Robinson, posted on a local community Facebook page an appeal for help in finding her sons. Robinson said Callum and Jake had not been heard from since April 27. They had booked accommodations in the nearby city of Rosarito.

Robinson said one of her sons, Callum, was diabetic. She also mentioned that the American who was with them was named Jack Carter Rhoad, but the U.S. Embassy in Mexico City did not immediately confirm that. The U.S. State Department said it was aware of reports of a U.S. citizen missing in Baja, but gave no further details.

In 2015, two Australian surfers, Adam Coleman and Dean Lucas, were killed in western Sinaloa state, across the Gulf of California — also known as the Sea of Cortez — from the Baja peninsula. Authorities said they were victims of highway bandits. Three suspects were arrested in that case.

In this image made from video, Mexican security forces frisk men at a checkpoint in Ensenada, Mexico, Thursday, May 2, 2024. Mexican authorities said Thursday they have found tents and questioned a few people in the case of two Australians and an American who went missing over the weekend in the Pacific coast state of Baja California. (AP Photo)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz

Georgia schools explore ways to curb unruly behavior in bathrooms

Credit: Ryan Fleisher

The possibility of rain doesn’t deter Shaky Knees fans on day two
2h ago

GBI: Suspect shoots at Athens-Clarke County officers, who return fire

Credit: Screenshot

A Georgian charged in Jan. 6 attack wants to return to US Capitol — as member of Congress

Credit: Screenshot

A Georgian charged in Jan. 6 attack wants to return to US Capitol — as member of Congress

Credit: Ben Gray

After days of protests, will Emory meet students’ demands?
The Latest

Credit: AP

Fans pack the track for the 150th Run for the Roses
8m ago
Angel Reese, Cardoso debuts watched widely on fan's livestream after WNBA is unable to...
15m ago
Real Madrid wins its record-extending 36th Spanish league title after Barcelona loses at...
17m ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

Keep a lookout: Atlanta-based group has two horses in today's Kentucky Derby
What is Matt Ryan really like? Just ask the Atlanta Falcons equipment managers
Celebrate Mother’s Day with brunch at these metro Atlanta restaurants