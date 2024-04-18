Nation & World News

Vinícius Junior injured in Real Madrid's Champions League quarterfinals match against Man City

Vinícius Junior was taken off injured in the Champions League quarterfinals second leg between Manchester City and Real Madrid
Manchester City's Kyle Walker fights for the ball with Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Manchester City and Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Wednesday, April 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Manchester City's Kyle Walker fights for the ball with Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Manchester City and Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Wednesday, April 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)
By JAMES ROBSON – Associated Press
37 minutes ago

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Vinícius Junior was taken off injured in the Champions League quarterfinals second leg between Manchester City and Real Madrid on Wednesday.

The Brazil winger appeared to hurt his groin during a race to the ball with City defender Kyle Walker in extra time at Etihad Stadium.

He was holding the inside of his thigh and dropped to the ground in pain before being replaced by Lucas Vazquez in the 103rd minute.

The game had gone into extra time after it finished 1-1 in regulation. The match was tied 4-4 on aggregate after the first leg ended 3-3 in Madrid last week.

Rodrygo fired 14-time champion Madrid ahead in the 12th minute and Kevin De Bruyne leveled for City in the 76th.

Real Madrid advanced to the semifinals after winning 4-3 on penalties.

Antonio Rudiger struck the decisive spot kick after the game had finished 1-1 through extra time and 4-4 on aggregate.

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Manchester City's Kyle Walker falls next to Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Manchester City and Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Wednesday, April 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, bottom, lies on the ground after being tackled by Manchester City's Kyle Walker, left, during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Manchester City and Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Wednesday, April 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Dave Shopland)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Amid widespread delays, Atlanta’s post office customers say trust eroding

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Court takes up push from GOP faction to keep ‘traitors’ from ballot

Credit: AP

ESPN: Robert Kraft warned Falcons about hiring Belichick; Patriots deny report

Credit: Family photos

‘Friend’ who came for Sunday dinners convicted of killing 2 brothers

Credit: Family photos

‘Friend’ who came for Sunday dinners convicted of killing 2 brothers

Credit: Ben Gray

Gwinnett selected for global heat mapping as Earth breaks records
The Latest

Credit: AP

Abu Ghraib military contractor warned bosses of abuses 2 weeks after arriving, testimony...
13m ago
Joel Embiid scores 23 points, has the big assist as 76ers beat Heat in play-in to earn...
16m ago
Communications breakdown left authorities in the dark and residents without alerts amid...
17m ago
Featured

Credit: Adam Van Brimmer

Tybee officials prepare for Orange Crush beach party restrictions as criticism grows...
Tuition is going up at Georgia public colleges starting this fall
You’ve got mail. So where is it?