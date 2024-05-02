Nation & World News

76ers owners buy 2,000 tickets for home playoff game. Aim for fewer Knicks fans in arena for Game 6

The Philadelphia 76ers are trying to keep New York Knicks fans out of Wells Fargo Arena for Game 6 of their NBA playoff series Thursday night
Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid (21) reacts after a turnover during the second half of Game 5 in an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the New York Knicks, Tuesday, April 30, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
36 minutes ago

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers off-court strategy heading into Game 6 of their NBA playoff series is to keep New York Knicks fans out of Wells Fargo Arena on Thursday night.

Team owners Josh Harris, David Blitzer and David Adelman and former minority owner Michael Rubin joined forces Wednesday to buy more than 2,000 tickets they handed out to people who serve the Philadelphia community.

Wells Fargo Arena seemed more like Madison Square Garden South during the Knicks' 97-92 win in Game 4 on Sunday, prompting 76ers star Joel Embiid to express frustration about the home-court disadvantage.

On Tuesday, the 76ers won 112-106 in overtime in New York to cut their deficit to 3-2 in the best-of-seven series.

After the 2,000-plus Game 6 tickets were bought in bulk, Rubin announced on social media they would be given to first responders, health care professionals and other Philadelphia-based organizations.

Dawn Staley, coach of the NCAA champion South Carolina women's basketball team and a Philadelphia native, also asked fans to not sell their tickets to Knicks fans.

“We need everybody’s support, man,” Sixers coach Nick Nurse said.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Nick Nurse reacts during the first half in Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the New York Knicks, Saturday, April 20, 2024, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

New York Knicks fans cheer during the first half in Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers, Saturday, April 20, 2024, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

