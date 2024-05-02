76ers owners buy 2,000 tickets for home playoff game. Aim for fewer Knicks fans in arena for Game 6

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers off-court strategy heading into Game 6 of their NBA playoff series is to keep New York Knicks fans out of Wells Fargo Arena on Thursday night.

Team owners Josh Harris, David Blitzer and David Adelman and former minority owner Michael Rubin joined forces Wednesday to buy more than 2,000 tickets they handed out to people who serve the Philadelphia community.

Wells Fargo Arena seemed more like Madison Square Garden South during the Knicks' 97-92 win in Game 4 on Sunday, prompting 76ers star Joel Embiid to express frustration about the home-court disadvantage.