BreakingNews
Polls open: Early voting starts in Georgia primary election
Nation & World News

US opens investigation into Ford crashes involving Blue Cruise partially automated driving system

Two fatal crashes involving Ford’s Blue Cruise partially automated driving system have drawn the attention of U.S. auto safety regulators
5 minutes ago

DETROIT (AP) — Two fatal crashes involving Ford's Blue Cruise partially automated driving system have drawn the attention of U.S. auto safety regulators.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has opened an investigation of the crashes, both involving Mustang Mach-E electric vehicles on freeways in nighttime lighting conditions, the agency said in documents Monday.

The agency's initial investigation of the crashes, which killed three people, determined that Blue Cruise was in use just before the collisions.

One of the crashes occurred in February in San Antonio, Texas, killing one person, while the other happened in Philadelphia in March in which two people died.

The agency says the investigation will evaluate how Blue Cruise performs driving tasks as well as its camera based driver monitoring system.

Ford said Monday it is working with NHTSA to support the investigation.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink/Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Polls open: Early voting starts in Georgia primary election1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Kamala Harris to kick off economic tour with Atlanta visit today

Credit: Ben Hendren

Amid protest tensions, Emory tries to focus on graduation

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

More Democratic voters move to Georgia ahead of upcoming elections
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

More Democratic voters move to Georgia ahead of upcoming elections
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

OPINION
DOWNEY: Books don’t endanger Cobb students. Politics do
The Latest
Blinken says Israel must still do more to boost humanitarian aid to Gaza
8m ago
Israeli officials concerned about possible ICC arrest warrants as pressure mounts over...
9m ago
5 former officials are convicted over Greece's deadliest wildfire but are freed after...
12m ago
Featured

Credit: AJC

AJC, Atlanta Civic Circle launch voter resource for May 21 primary
Georgia finishes NFL draft with eight Bulldogs drafted, with two added Saturday
Atlanta says goodbye to producer Rico Wade at funeral (Photos, story)