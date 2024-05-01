UNC's RJ Davis is returning to school for a 5th season. He was an AP 1st-team All-American last year

BreakingNews
First-team Associated Press All-American RJ Davis is returning to North Carolina to play his fifth season of eligibility
FILE - North Carolina guard RJ Davis (4) brings the ball down court during the first half of a second-round college basketball game against Michigan State in the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 23, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. The first-team Associated Press All-American player is returning to North Carolina to play his fifth season of eligibility, which could have him ultimately contending for the school and Atlantic Coast Conference career scoring record. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)

Credit: AP

FILE - North Carolina guard RJ Davis (4) brings the ball down court during the first half of a second-round college basketball game against Michigan State in the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 23, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C.
3 hours ago

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — First-team Associated Press All-American RJ Davis is returning to North Carolina to play his fifth season of eligibility, which could have him ultimately contending for the school and Atlantic Coast Conference career scoring record.

The school and Davis announced the decision in social media posts Wednesday.

The 6-foot, 180-pound guard averaged 21.2 points to lead the ACC and rank 16th in Division I in scoring. He also shot 39.8% from 3-point range and 87.3% from the foul line in a big season that included going for 42 points against Miami to set a record for any player in the Smith Center, UNC's home arena since January 1986.

His first season came during the 2020-21 season played amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with players competing that year getting a free year of eligibility. He has 2,088 career points to rank fifth on the school's career record list. If he matches last season's output (784 points), he would tie program great Tyler Hansbrough for the ACC career scoring record (2,872).

Davis led the Tar Heels to their first ACC outright regular-season title since 2017 and a No. 1 seed for the NCAA Tournament.

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

FILE - North Carolina guard RJ Davis (4) reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Pittsburgh in the semifinal round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament Friday, March 15, 2024, in Washington.

Credit: AP

