Nation & World News

Lainey Wilson wins big at the 2024 Academy of Country Music Awards, including the top honor

It was Lainey Wilson’s night, in many ways
Lainey Wilson accepts the award for entertainer of the year during the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Lainey Wilson accepts the award for entertainer of the year during the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
By MARIA SHERMAN – Associated Press
Updated 3 minutes ago

It was Lainey Wilson 's night, in many ways. She took home female artist of the year and the top prize of entertainer of the year at the 2024 Academy of Country Music Awards, held at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, just north of Dallas.

The award show was hosted by Reba McEntire.

“I’ve been in Nashville for 13 years doing this,” Wilson started her speech. “Everybody in this category has loved on me and believed on me,” she added. “And I love y’all for that.”

She joins an exclusive category of few women to earn the top prize: Miranda Lambert was named entertainer of the year in 2022. In 2020, Carrie Underwood and Thomas Rhett tied for the title, the first time ever for a tie and the first time a woman had won the category since Taylor Swift in 2012.

Wilson also opened the 59th annual ACMs with a cover of Little Texas' "God Blessed Texas," flawlessly jumping into her new single, "Hang Tight Honey." Afterward, Clay Walker and Randy Travis presented Jordan Davis with song of the year for his ubiquitous country radio hit "Next Thing You Know."

“First off, I want to thank the fans for loving this song,” he said in his acceptance speech. “I love songwriting because of songs that won song of the year, so to be holding this right now is crazy.”

Music event of the year also went to Wilson — and Jelly Roll, for his smash “Save Me.”

“No pun intended, but seriously, this song saved me,” Jelly Roll said in his speech. “I thought I would die and go to jail,” he said while getting emotional — and instead, he celebrated being an ACM award winner.

In one of the most anticipated performances of the 2024 Academy of Country Music Awards, Jason Aldean lit up the stage in a moving tribute to the late Toby Keith.

He gave the crowd a poignant, acoustic performance of Keith’s classic “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” as the audience sang along, and Keith’s family watched from the crowd.

Across his career, Keith took home 14 ACM Awards, twice winning the top prize of entertainer of the year. He died in February at age 62, following a diagnosis of stomach cancer.

Album and male artist of the year went to Chris Stapleton. “There’s so many great guys in that category and I’m happy just to be included in this company,” he said in his acceptance speech.

And when it came time to perform his new song "Think I'm in Love with You," he was joined by a very special guest: Dua Lipa.

It wasn’t the only surprise: Post Malone debuted a brand-new song, “Never Love You Again,” which bled into his huge new single with Morgan Wallen “I Had Some Help.” Wallen did not perform.

Instead, afterward, McEntire joined Post Malone to duet a little bit of the Allman Brothers Band's "Ramblin' Man" in tribute to Dickey Betts, who died last month. He was 80.

Earlier in the evening, Luke Combs — the most nominated artist of the night, with eight — took home single of the year for his cover of Tracy Chapman's "Fast Car." Last year, Chapman's 1988 song won song of the year at the Country Music Awards for Combs' cover, making her the first Black songwriter to win in the category.

Dan and Shay and Old Dominion took home the prize for duo and group of the year, respectively.

Performances hit fast and furious: Jelly Roll launched into a rocking rendition of his new song “Liar,” followed closely by Kelsea Ballerini with Noah Kahan — doing her song “Mountain with a View” into his viral hit “Stick Season.”

Tigirlily Gold did “I Tried A Ring On,” Texas-born Cody Johnson brought his “Dirt Cheap,” and Miranda Lambert debuted her new single “Wranglers.”

Kane Brown did a moving cover of “Georgia On My Mind.” Thomas Rhett did “Beautiful As You” and everyone’s favorite couple Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani brought the lovely “Purple Irises” to the ACM stage.

Park McCollum did his hit “Burn It Down,” new male artist of the year winner Nate Smith and pop-punk powerhouse Avril Lavigne performed their new one, “Bulletproof,” and host McEntire closed out the show with her new single, “I Can’t.”

The 2024 ACM Awards were livestreamed on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch Live.

___

For more coverage of this year's ACM Awards, visit https://apnews.com/hub/academy-of-country-music-awards

Chris Stapleton accepts the award for male artist of the year during the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Lainey Wilson performs a medley during the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Host Reba McEntire speaks during the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Gwen Stefani, left, and Blake Shelton perform "Purple Irises" during the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Jelly Roll arrives at the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Credit: LM Otero/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: LM Otero/Invision/AP

Lainey Wilson arrives at the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Credit: LM Otero/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: LM Otero/Invision/AP

This combination of photos show, country musicians, from left, Luke Combs, Megan Moroney and Morgan Wallen. Combs leads the 2024 ACM Awards nominations with eight, and Moroney and Wallen are nominated for six each. (AP Photo)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Michael Trotter Jr., left, and Tanya Trotter of The War and Treaty arrive at the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Credit: LM Otero/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: LM Otero/Invision/AP

Jelly Roll arrives at the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Credit: LM Otero/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: LM Otero/Invision/AP

Kendra Slaubaugh, left, and Krista Slaubaugh of Tigirlily Gold arrives at the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Credit: LM Otero/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: LM Otero/Invision/AP

Jelly Roll, left, and Bunnie XO arrive at the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Credit: LM Otero/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: LM Otero/Invision/AP

Bunnie XO arrives at the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Credit: LM Otero/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: LM Otero/Invision/AP

Lainey Wilson arrives at the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Credit: LM Otero/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: LM Otero/Invision/AP

Randy Travis, left, and Clay Walker present the award for song of the year during the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Jordan Davis, left, and Carin Leon present the award for male artist of the year during the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Chris Stapleton accepts the award for male artist of the year during the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Thomas Rhett performs "Beautiful As You" during the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Kyle Sanders performs during Sonic Temple Art and Music Festival on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Thomas Rhett performs "Beautiful As You" during the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Thomas Rhett performs "Beautiful As You" during the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Phil Demmel performs during Sonic Temple Art and Music Festival on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Kane Brown performs "Georgia on My Mind during the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Kane Brown performs "Georgia on My Mind during the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Kane Brown performs "Georgia on My Mind during the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Kerry King performs during Sonic Temple Art and Music Festival on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Kane Brown performs "Georgia on My Mind during the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

P1Harmony arrives at the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Credit: LM Otero/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: LM Otero/Invision/AP

P1Harmony arrives at the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Credit: LM Otero/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: LM Otero/Invision/AP

Tanya Trotter, left, and Michael Trotter Jr. of The War and Treaty introduce a performance by Kane Brown during the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Tanya Trotter, left, and Michael Trotter Jr. of The War and Treaty introduce a performance by Kane Brown during the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Bobby Bones, left, and Caitlin Parker arrive at the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Credit: LM Otero/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: LM Otero/Invision/AP

Dan Smyers of Dan + Shay, from left, Reba McEntire, and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay introduce a performance by Miranda Lambert during the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Dan Smyers of Dan + Shay, from left, Reba McEntire, and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay introduce a performance by Miranda Lambert during the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Carin Leon arrives at the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Credit: LM Otero/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: LM Otero/Invision/AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Roger Fortson’s family demands justice as they prepare for his funeral

Credit: John Spink

A hot, damp summer is likely in store for Georgia. Here’s why

Credit: TNS

‘It would destroy us.’ Atlanta creator sues over possible TikTok ban

Georgia moves forward with plans for metro Atlanta toll lanes

Georgia moves forward with plans for metro Atlanta toll lanes

Credit: Family Photo

Fatal batting cage hit leads to lawsuit against Gainesville High staff
The Latest
Severe storms kill at least 4 in Houston, cause widespread power outages and risk of...
8m ago
Breanna Stewart ruins Caitlin Clark's home debut by leading Liberty past Fever 102-66
12m ago
Jake Paul and Mike Tyson trade insults as they hype planned summer fight in Texas
24m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

No Ronald Acuña Jr. or Austin Riley in Braves’ starting lineup Wednesday
Biden-Trump debate historic, the first of its kind in Georgia
Landmark study of cancer in Black women launches in Georgia