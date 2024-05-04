Nation & World News

The Kentucky Derby could be a wet one. Early favorites Fierceness, Sierra Leone have won in the slop

The 150th Kentucky Derby has a couple early favorites, such as Fierceness and Sierra Leone
By BETH HARRIS – Associated Press
1 hour ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Twenty horses stampeding toward the first turn in a battle for position. A screaming crowd of 150,000 and maybe some showers that dampen the Churchill Downs dirt strip.

It's the 150th Kentucky Derby. Beyond a couple early wagering favorites, it's a wide-open race.

Post time is 6:57 p.m. EDT Saturday. The forecast calls for 81 degrees (27 Celsius) with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

That kind of weather could benefit six horses that have won in the mud or slop before, including early favorites Fierceness and Sierra Leone. The others with experience on messy surfaces are Dornoch, Just a Touch, Mystik Dan and Society Man.

The Derby will answer the perennial question of which 3-year-old can best handle running 1 1/4 miles in front of the biggest crowd they will ever see and hear.

Fierceness and jockey John Velazquez will break from the No. 17 post, which has never produced a derby winner.

The costliest colt in the 20-horse field is Sierra Leone at $2.3 million.

“A lot of times you buy an expensive horse like that and they can't run,” said Peter Brandt, one of the six owners. “We've very, very lucky he's made it this far. We're looking forward to this race but also looking forward to the future of taking care of this horse.”

Conversely, Larry Demeritte shelled out just $11,000 to buy Saratoga West. The 74-year-old Bahamas native has won 180 races and nearly $5 million in purse money since he started training in 1984. Demeritte is just the second Black trainer since 1951 to saddle a horse for the derby.

“This is truly amazing how we got to this position with this horse,” he said.

The Derby winner earns $3.1 million from the record purse of $5 million.

For the second straight year, Japan has two entries: Forever Young and T O Password. The country has never won the race.

This year's race is one for the ages, too. D. Wayne Lukas, the 88-year-old trainer with four derby wins, saddles Just Steel. Frankie Dettori, the famed Italian jockey, is back to ride Society Man at age 53 after a 24-year absence.

Trainer Todd Pletcher, who saddles Fierceness, is in the derby for the 24th year and it never gets old. He's won it twice.

“If anything, it just becomes more nerve-wracking,” he said.

___

AP horse racing: https://apnews.com/hub/horse-racing

A horse comes off the track after a workout at Churchill Downs Wednesday, May 1, 2024, in Louisville, Ky. The 150th running of the Kentucky Derby is scheduled for Saturday, May 4. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A horse throws up mud on the track at Churchill Downs, Friday, May 3, 2024, in Louisville, Ky. The 150th running of the Kentucky Derby is scheduled for Saturday, May 4. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Kentucky Derby entrant Fierceness works out at Churchill Downs Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Louisville, Ky. The 150th running of the Kentucky Derby is scheduled for Saturday, May 4. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Kentucky Derby hopeful Stronghold works out at Churchill Downs Wednesday, May 1, 2024, in Louisville, Ky. The 150th running of the Kentucky Derby is scheduled for Saturday, May 4. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Kentucky Derby hopeful Sierra Leone works out at Churchill Downs Wednesday, May 1, 2024, in Louisville, Ky. The 150th running of the Kentucky Derby is scheduled for Saturday, May 4. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Trainer Larry Demerit watches as Kentucky Derby entrant West Saratoga gets a bath after a workout at Churchill Downs Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Louisville, Ky. The 150th running of the Kentucky Derby is scheduled for Saturday, May 4. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Kentucky Derby entrant Grand Mo The First gets a bath after a workout at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., May 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A horse gets a bath after a workout at Churchill Downs Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Louisville, Ky. The 150th running of the Kentucky Derby is scheduled for Saturday, May 4. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Graphic shows horses in the Kentucky Derby with post positions, silks and odds; with related stories; 6c x 4 inches

Credit: Associated Press

icon to expand image

Credit: Associated Press

Editors' Picks

Ozempic, weight loss drugs send ripples through Atlanta health and fitness community

Credit: Ryan Fleisher

‘Baby, it’s hot’: Shaky Knees music festival off to a dry but steamy start

Credit: Ben Gray

After days of protests, will Emory meet students’ demands?

Quick-acting employee helps contain Atlanta gas station fire

Quick-acting employee helps contain Atlanta gas station fire

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Hartsfield-Jackson’s outgoing general manager leaves a long to-do list
The Latest
Hamas in Cairo as Egyptian media report progress in cease-fire talks. Israel downplays...
15m ago
Drone footage shows Ukrainian village battered to ruins as residents flee Russian advance
26m ago
London takes center stage as vote count begins in mayoral contest that could be closer...
2h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Bradley’s Buzz: Braves-Dodgers. Need we say more? (Though we will)
OPINION
They lost their senior proms in The Lockdown; Now the college class of 2024 has protests
The surprising health benefits of scheduling lazy days