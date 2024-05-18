Ohtani hits 2-run homer and scores go-ahead run on his special day in LA as Dodgers beat Reds 7-3

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani slugged a two-run homer and scored the go-ahead run in the seventh inning when the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied after blowing a 3-0 lead to beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-3 on Friday night.

Earlier, the Los Angeles city council proclaimed May 17 as Shohei Ohtani Day in the city for as long as the Japanese two-way superstar plays for the Dodgers. He signed a record $700 million, 10-year contract in December.

Ohtani bounced back after being hitless in two at-bats on his first bobblehead night Thursday. The promotion snarled traffic outside Dodger Stadium and created long lines of fans clamoring for one of the 40,000 souvenirs, some of which were quickly offered for sale online at exorbitant prices.