Nation & World News

Texans receiver Tank Dell was among 10 people wounded in shootout at Florida party, sheriff says

Authorities say none of the 10 people who were wounded in a shootout at a Florida restaurant over the weekend, including Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell, suffered life-threatening injuries
During a press conference in Sanford, Fla., Monday, April 29, 2024, Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma shows a surveillance video taken early Sunday of patrons fleeing the Cabana Live nightclub in Sanford, during shots fired by gunmen. Multiple patrons in the club, including NFL Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell, were wounded by the gunfire. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

During a press conference in Sanford, Fla., Monday, April 29, 2024, Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma shows a surveillance video taken early Sunday of patrons fleeing the Cabana Live nightclub in Sanford, during shots fired by gunmen. Multiple patrons in the club, including NFL Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell, were wounded by the gunfire. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP)
56 minutes ago

SANFORD, Fla. (AP) — None of the 10 people who were wounded in a shootout at a Florida restaurant over the weekend, including Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell, suffered life-threatening injuries, authorities said Monday.

The shootout happened early Sunday during a party at the Cabana Live restaurant in Sanford, north of Orlando. More than 200 people were at the restaurant when a 16-year-old opened fire after an altercation, followed by an unidentified male also opening fire, Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said Monday.

The shootout could have been much worse if not for an unnamed security guard who tackled the 16-year-old shooter, Lemma said at a news conference.

“The heroic actions of this security officer took a very dangerous situation and made it less significant than it potentially could have been. He tackled this guy from behind and brought him to the ground,” Lemma said. “We are incredibly lucky that nobody is dead and there aren't more injuries.”

Dell, who is from the nearby Daytona Beach area, was caught in the middle, Lemma said. He was treated for a “minor wound” and released from a hospital later Sunday, according to the Texans. The sheriff didn’t provided any details on Dell’s injury.

Authorities are hoping to speak to the unidentified gunman, whose actions might have been justified under Florida's self-defense laws, authorities said.

“This was a shootout that was going back and forth,” Lemma said.

An arrest report said there was probable cause to charge the teen with attempted homicide, firing a weapon on public property, possession of a firearm by a minor and using a firearm during a felony, but final charging decisions will be up to local prosecutors, Lemma said.

FILE - Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell wears a new uniform during an NFL football uniform release party, April 23, 2024, in Houston. Dell was among 10 people injured in a shoot-out at a private party at a central Florida restaurant this weekend, and along with the others doesn't have life-threatening injuries, Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said Monday, April 29, 2024. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

During a press conference in Sanford, Fla., Monday, April 29, 2024, Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma points out NFL Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell in a surveillance photo taken Sunday at the Cabana Live nightclub in Sanford, Fla., moments before shots were fired by two gunmen (in red circles.) Multiple patrons in the club, including Dell, were wounded by the gunfire. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Fletcher Page

THE LATEST
Follow-up protest forms at University of Georgia campus

Vice President Kamala Harris motorcade snarls traffic in Atlanta

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Matt Ryan joins studio panel for CBS’ NFL Today; Phil Simms, Boomer Esiason are out

Credit: Christian Boone

New reward offered in unsolved killing of elderly couple at Lake Oconee

Credit: Christian Boone

New reward offered in unsolved killing of elderly couple at Lake Oconee

Credit: AP

Several law enforcement officers shot while trying to serve warrant in North Carolina...
10m ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Taylor Swift's 'The Tortured Poets Department' hits No. 1, experiences largest streaming...
8m ago
West Virginia's and North Carolina's transgender care coverage policies discriminate...
10m ago
Sue Bird says joining ownership group of the Seattle Storm felt inevitable
10m ago
Featured

Credit: AJC

AJC, Atlanta Civic Circle launch voter resource for May 21 primary
Ray’s Restaurants sold after 40 years and more metro Atlanta restaurant news
AJC hip-hop documentary screens Wednesday at Atlanta Film Festival