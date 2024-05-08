BreakingNews
Jimmy Carter voted in May primary, is doing ‘OK’ in Plains, grandson says
Teoscar Hernández hits 2-run homer in 6th inning to propel Dodgers to 3-1 victory over Marlins

Teoscar Hernández hit a two-run homer in the sixth, Gavin Stone continued the run of solid Dodgers’ starts and Los Angeles beat the Miami Marlins 3-1 to win its sixth straight and complete an unbeaten homestand
Los Angeles Dodgers' Teoscar Hernández, left, is hit with sunflower seeds thrown by Mookie Betts after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins Wednesday, May 8, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: AP

By JOE REEDY – Associated Press
18 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Teoscar Hernández hit a two-run homer in the sixth, Gavin Stone continued the run of solid Dodgers' starts and Los Angeles beat the Miami Marlins 3-1 on Wednesday to win its sixth straight and complete an unbeaten homestand.

Freddie Freeman got aboard with a two-out double off the wall in right field before Hernández drove a full-count changeup from Ryan Weathers (2-4) just over the wall in left center and past the outstretched glove of Miami left fielder Nick Gordon.

Hernández drove in all three Los Angeles runs in a game that went only 1 hour, 55 minutes. His RBI base hit to right marked the fourth straight game the Dodgers scored in the first inning.

Bryan De La Cruz went deep for the second straight game, accounting for Miami's only run with a solo shot to left in the fourth inning.

The Marlins have dropped five of six on their current road trip.

Stone (3-1) went seven innings and allowed only one run on six hits with four strikeouts. Five of the Dodgers' starters during the homestand went at least six innings and posted a 2.33 ERA with 31 strikeouts and only four walks.

Daniel Hudson retired the Marlins in order in the ninth for his second save.

Weathers allowed three runs and five hits in six innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Marlins: RHP Edward Cabrera was placed on the 15-day injured list for the second time this season due to right shoulder impingement. He left Tuesday's game after two innings. LHP Braxton Garrett was reinstated from the IL and will start Sunday against Philadelphia.

UP NEXT

Marlins: LHP Trevor Rogers (0-5, 6.15 ERA) makes his eighth start of the season when Miami opens a three-game series against Philadelphia on Friday.

Dodgers: head to San Diego for three games beginning Friday. RHP Tyler Glasnow (6-1, 2.70 ERA) is 10th in the NL in ERA.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Los Angeles Dodgers' Teoscar Hernández, right, hits a two-run home run as Miami Marlins pitcher Ryan Weathers, left, and catcher Nick Fortes, second from left, watch along with home plate Alfonso Marquez during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 8, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Gavin Stone throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins Wednesday, May 8, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: AP

Miami Marlins' Bryan De La Cruz gestures as he scores after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday, May 8, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani steps up to bat during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins Wednesday, May 8, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: AP

