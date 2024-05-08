Teoscar Hernández hits 2-run homer in 6th inning to propel Dodgers to 3-1 victory over Marlins

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Teoscar Hernández hit a two-run homer in the sixth, Gavin Stone continued the run of solid Dodgers' starts and Los Angeles beat the Miami Marlins 3-1 on Wednesday to win its sixth straight and complete an unbeaten homestand.

Freddie Freeman got aboard with a two-out double off the wall in right field before Hernández drove a full-count changeup from Ryan Weathers (2-4) just over the wall in left center and past the outstretched glove of Miami left fielder Nick Gordon.

Hernández drove in all three Los Angeles runs in a game that went only 1 hour, 55 minutes. His RBI base hit to right marked the fourth straight game the Dodgers scored in the first inning.