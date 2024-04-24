Suns guard Grayson Allen aggravates ankle injury vs. Timberwolves. Phoenix falls into 0-2 hole

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen aggravated the sprained right ankle he suffered in the series opener, forcing him to hobble off in the third quarter of Game 2 against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday — and again putting his availability in question.

Allen had X-rays on his ankle, as he did after the injury in Game 1. There's no fracture, coach Frank Vogel said after the Suns' 105-93 loss, only a return of the day-to-day status next to Allen's name. The team had listed Allen, who led the NBA in 3-point shooting percentage this season, as questionable. Before the game, Vogel praised Allen's toughness and determination to play.

Allen said he “rolled it pretty good,” but with another two-day break — Game 3 is in Phoenix on Friday — there was optimism that the sixth-year sharpshooter could rehabilitate his way back onto the court.

“We'll see how it goes after two days of treatment,” Allen said.

The Suns offense was just as much in need of some rest, ice, elevation and compression.

The big three of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal combined to shoot 18 for 45, with Minnesota's Jaden McDaniels leading a relentless effort on the perimeter to keep them from getting going and Rudy Gobert lurking in the lane to deter or alter the close-range attempts.

“We could play a little faster, get out in transition, but that comes with getting stops,” Durant said.

The Suns built a modest eight-point lead in the second quarter and had a 51-50 edge at halftime, before the Wolves found another level offensively and the crowd got going.

“We didn’t keep our composure,” Vogel said.

Booker had 20 points on 6-for-13 shooting, a slight uptick from Game 1, but he had six turnovers — and six fouls.

“We can’t let the refs distract our focus. The refs didn’t beat us. The T-wolves did, OK?” Vogel said. “We got some bad calls, but that happens in every game. That happens both ways.”

Allen was guarding Mike Conley on a drive to the lane when he went airborne to try to block the shot and landed awkwardly on his right leg. Allen had to be helped away from the court and into the locker room.

Allen went 0 for 3 from the floor in 25 minutes with four points in Game 1. He was 1 for 2 in 17 minutes with three points in Game 2.'

“The NBA playoffs will test your emotional stability," Vogel said. "We've got to make sure, as this is our first time going through this together as a group, when we face adversity we’ve got to respond to it.”

