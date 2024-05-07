Nation & World News

Skeletons from a former Hitler base were too decayed to determine who they were and how they died

Polish prosecutors have ended an investigation into skeletons found at a site where German dictator Adolf Hitler and other Nazi leaders spent time during World War II because the advanced decay made it impossible to determine the cause of death
FILE - Tourists visit the ruins of Adolf Hitler's headquarters the "Wolf's Lair" in Gierloz, northeastern Poland, July 17, 2004 where his chief of staff members made an unsuccessful attempt at Hitler's life on July 20, 1944. Polish prosecutors have discontinued an investigation into human skeletons found at Wolf's Lair where German dictator Adolf Hitler and other Nazi leaders spent time during World War II because the advanced state of decay made it impossible to determine the cause of death, a spokesman said Monday, May 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Tourists visit the ruins of Adolf Hitler's headquarters the "Wolf's Lair" in Gierloz, northeastern Poland, July 17, 2004 where his chief of staff members made an unsuccessful attempt at Hitler's life on July 20, 1944. Polish prosecutors have discontinued an investigation into human skeletons found at Wolf's Lair where German dictator Adolf Hitler and other Nazi leaders spent time during World War II because the advanced state of decay made it impossible to determine the cause of death, a spokesman said Monday, May 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski, File)
By VANESSA GERA – Associated Press
51 minutes ago

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish prosecutors have ended an investigation into human skeletons found at a site where German dictator Adolf Hitler and other Nazi leaders spent time during World War II because their advanced decay made it impossible to determine the cause of death, a spokesman said Monday.

The remains were found Feb. 24 at Wolf's Lair, which served as Hitler’s chief headquarters from 1941-44 when the area was part of Germany. The compound of about 200 Nazi bunkers and military barracks hidden in deep woods was the site of the failed assassination attempt on Hitler by Col. Claus Stauffenberg on July 20, 1944. The site is now a tourist attraction.

The spokesman for the prosecutor's office in nearby Ketrzyn town, Daniel Brodowski, said police officers secured the remains after they were found by a local group, Latebra, which searches for historical objects.

A forensic medical expert examined them under the supervision of the prosecutor's office, which was trying to determine if manslaughter had occurred. It discontinued the investigation in late March due to a lack of evidence that a crime had been committed, Brodowski told The Associated Press in an emailed statement.

“The expert stated that the preserved bone remains were of human origin and came from at least four people, three of whom were most likely middle-aged men, and the fourth was a child several years of age whose sex cannot be determined,” Brodowski wrote.

But due to advanced decay of the remains, it was no longer possible to determine the cause of death, he said, noting that at least several dozen years had passed.

The investigation didn't address who the people might have been, due to the conditions of the remains and passage of time.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Lautaro Grinspan/AJC

In Atlanta, long lines of migrants downtown reflect surge at border

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Chamblee police officer charged with distribution of child porn

Report: Georgia drops 300,000 children from Medicaid

Credit: AJC, AP

Barrow wages legal battle to campaign for court post on pledge to ‘protect’ abortion

Credit: AJC, AP

Barrow wages legal battle to campaign for court post on pledge to ‘protect’ abortion

Credit: NYT

PHOTOS: Looks from the Met Gala red carpet
The Latest

Credit: AP

Jamal Murray tosses heat pack, Michael Malone screams at officials as Nuggets frustrated...
15m ago
Stock market today: Asian shares mostly higher, though China benchmarks falter
16m ago
Israeli forces take control of the Gaza side of the Rafah crossing with Egypt
21m ago
Featured

Credit: Courtesy of AtlaToro

Celebrate Mother’s Day with brunch at these metro Atlanta restaurants
What is Matt Ryan really like? Just ask the Atlanta Falcons equipment managers
OPINION
They lost their senior proms in The Lockdown; Now the college class of 2024 has protests