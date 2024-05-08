Nation & World News

Russia launches wide attack on Ukrainian energy facilties

Ukraine's president says Russia has launched aerial attacks on energy facilities throughout Ukraine, targeting seven regions with more than 50 missiles as well as drones
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, rescuers work at a damaged building after a Russian missile attack in Kyiv region, Ukraine, Wednesday, May 8, 2024. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP Photo)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, rescuers work at a damaged building after a Russian missile attack in Kyiv region, Ukraine, Wednesday, May 8, 2024. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP Photo)
36 minutes ago

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia launched aerial attacks on energy facilities throughout Ukraine early Wednesday, targeting seven regions with more than 50 missiles as well as drones, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

The attacks also damaged the railway station and tracks in the city of Kherson, across the Dnieper River from Russian-held territory, and injured two people in Brovary, adjacent to the capital Kyiv, officials said.

Russia consistently targets Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. There was a major aerial attack on energy facilities on April 27 and another a week earlier.

In a social media post, Zelenskyy noted that Wednesday’s attacks occurred on the day that Ukraine observes the end of European fighting in World War II.

“Massive missile attack by Nazi Putin on the Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism in the Second World War,” Zelensky said.“The whole world should clearly understand who is who; The whole world has no right to give Nazism another chance.”

National electrical grid operator Ukrenergo said facilities were hit in the Vinnytsia, Zaporizhzhia, Kirovohrad, Poltava and Ivano-Frankivsk regions.

Two energy facilities were hit in the Lviv region, which is in the country’s far west and distant from the fighting’s front lines, according to regional governor Maksym Kozytskyi.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink

Mary Mac’s Tea Room to reopen in Midtown Atlanta after roof collapse

Credit: John Spink

Kemp signs new voter challenge and election security laws

Credit: AP

THE LATEST
Trump trial: Stormy Daniels testifies in graphic detail at Trump hush money trial

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Youth arrested after Dunwoody High student collapses at school, dies

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Youth arrested after Dunwoody High student collapses at school, dies

$1 billion film studio campus in rural Fulton County fizzles out
The Latest

Credit: AP

Protest song 'Glory to Hong Kong' now banned in city after appeals court overturns ruling
8m ago
Former Las Vegas casino executive to be sentenced in bookmaking money laundering case
15m ago
THE LATEST
Blasts, gunfire heard near Rafah crossing as it remains closed under Israeli control
16m ago
Featured

Credit: Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech’s first Black grad welcomes granddaughter to its alumni club
Nine ideas for returning some of the love on Mother’s Day
The surprising health benefits of scheduling lazy days