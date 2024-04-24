Publishing spinoff of 'Wednesday' has everything from tarot cards to 'Woeful Waffles'

NEW YORK (AP) — Penguin Random House is teaming with Amazon MGM Studios on a series of books based on “Wednesday,” the Emmy-winning hit about young Wednesday Addams of Addams Family fame.

The publisher announced Wednesday (of course) that the series will debut this summer, with upcoming releases including an all-ages coloring book, a young adult novelization of the show's first season and a Wednesday Addams cookbook, which includes the recipe for the pitch-black “Wednesday's Woeful Waffles.”

“Our eclectic program includes something for readers of all ages — from a Little Golden Book to cookbooks to tarot cards — and offers fans of the series new ways to enjoy their favorite show during the wait between seasons,” Christopher Angelilli, vice president and editor-in-chief and director of Licensed Publishing at the Penguin division Random House Children’s Books, said in a statement.