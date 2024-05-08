BreakingNews
Court of Appeals agrees to consider DA removal in Trump election case
33 arrested at George Washington University as DC mayor's congressional hearing is canceled

The House oversight committee has canceled a hearing with the Washington, D
By ASHRAF KHALIL – Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Police cleared a pro-Palestinian tent encampment at George Washington University early Wednesday and arrested demonstrators, hours after dozens marched to the home of the school’s president as city officials prepared to appear before Congress on the protest’s handling.

Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and District of Columbia's Metropolitan Police Department Chief Pamela Smith were called to testify Wednesday afternoon at the Republican-led House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, but the hearing was canceled after the arrests.

Tensions have ratcheted up in standoffs with protesters of the Israel-Hamas war on campuses across the U.S., and increasingly in Europe. Some colleges cracked down immediately. Others have tolerated the demonstrations. Some have begun to lose patience and call in police over concerns about disruptions to campus life and safety.

District of Columbia police said officers moved to disperse demonstrators because “there has been a gradual escalation in the volatility of the protest.” It said 33 arrests were made, including for assault on a police officer and unlawful entry. Some protesters were pepper sprayed as police blocked them from the camp.

George Washington University had warned of possible suspensions for continuing the camp on University Yard. Protesters carrying signs that read, “Free Palestine” and “Hands off Rafah,” also marched to school President Ellen Granberg’s home Tuesday night.

“While the university is committed to protecting students’ rights to free expression, the encampment had evolved into an unlawful activity, with participants in direct violation of multiple university policies and city regulations,” a school statement said.

Since April 18, just over 2,600 people have been arrested on 50 campuses, figures based on AP reporting and statements from universities and law enforcement agencies after this latest anti-war movement was launched by a protest at Columbia University.

A pro-Palestinian tent encampment was cleared by officers in riot gear at the University of Chicago on Tuesday after administrators who had initially adopted a permissive approach said they had crossed a line, increasing safety concerns. Hundreds of protesters had gathered for at least eight days until administrators warned them Friday to leave or face removal.

Officers later picked up a barricade erected to keep protesters out of the Quad and moved it toward the demonstrators, some of whom chanted, “Up, up with liberation. Down, down with occupation!” Police and protesters pushed back and forth along the barricade as the officers moved to reestablish control.

“The university remains a place where dissenting voices have many avenues to express themselves, but we cannot enable an environment where the expression of some dominates and disrupts the healthy functioning of the community for the rest,” University of Chicago President Paul Alivisatos wrote.

Other schools are letting protesters hold rallies and organize their encampments as they see fit.

The president of Wesleyan University, a liberal arts school in Connecticut, has commended the on-campus demonstration — which includes a pro-Palestinian tent encampment — as an act of political expression. The camp there has grown from about 20 tents a week ago to more than 100.

“The protesters’ cause is important — bringing attention to the killing of innocent people,” university President Michael Roth wrote to the campus community Thursday. “And we continue to make space for them to do so, as long as that space is not disruptive to campus operations.”

The Rhode Island School of Design’s president, Crystal Williams, spent more than five hours with protesters discussing their demands after students started occupying a building Monday. The school affirms students’ rights to freedom of speech and peaceful assembly and supports all members of the community, a spokesperson said.

On Tuesday the school announced it was relocating classes from the building, which was covered with posters reading “Free Palestine” and “Let Gaza Live.”

Some colleges have tried tactics from appeasement to threats of disciplinary action to clear the way for commencements.

And police moved in Tuesday night to break up an encampment at the University of Massachusetts. Video from the scene in Amherst showed an hours-long operation as dozens of police officers in riot gear systematically tearing down tents and taking protesters into custody. The operation continued into early Wednesday.

UMass Chancellor Javier Reyes said he ordered the sweep after discussions over a wide range of demands failed to yield an agreement to dismantle the encampment and engage in “constructive discussions.”

Associated Press journalists around the U.S. and world contributed, including Charles Rex Arbogast, Pat Eaton-Robb, Steve LeBlanc, Jeff Amy, Christopher Weber, Mike Corder, Barbara Surk, Rick Callahan, Sarah Brumfield and Pietro de Cristofaro.

In this grab taken from video, protestors protesting the Israel-Hamas war stand outside near the campus of George Washington University, in Washington, Wednesday, May 8, 2024. Tensions have continued to ratchet up in standoffs with protesters on campuses across the U.S. and increasingly, in Europe, nearly three weeks into a movement launched by a protest at Columbia University. (WJLA via AP)

In this image taken from video, protestors against the Israel-Hamas war stand outside near the campus of George Washington University in Washington, Wednesday, May 8, 2024. Tensions have continued to ratchet up in standoffs with protesters on campuses across the U.S. and increasingly, in Europe, nearly three weeks into a movement launched by a protest at Columbia University. (WJLA via AP)

A giant American flag is unfurled on Lisner Hall on the campus of George Washington University in Washington, Friday, May 3, 2024, as demonstrators protest the Israel-Hamas war. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

A passer-by walks past an entrance to a building at Rhode Island School of Design, Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Providence, R.I. Student activists and supporters, who have taken over a portion of the building, are demanding that the school condemn Israel's war effort in Gaza, and that the school divest from investments that benefit Israel. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

A passer-by, right, uses a mobile device to record a barrier with placards at an pro-Palestinian encampment of tents on the campus of Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Cambridge, Mass. Students at MIT set up the encampment to protest what they said was MIT's failure to call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and to cut ties to Israel's military. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

An activist uses keffiyeh scarves tied together to hoist a banner through an upper floor window of a Rhode Island School of Design building they have partially taken over Tuesday, May 7, 2024, at RISD, in Providence, R.I. The students and supporters are demanding that RISD condemn Israel's war effort in Gaza, and that the school divest from investments that benefit Israel. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

An Israeli flag, top, flies Tuesday, May 7, 2024, near an encampment of tents, behind left, on the Massachusetts Institute of Technology campus, in Cambridge, Mass., set up by MIT students and supporters to protest what they said was the school's failure to call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and to cut ties to Israel's military. The Israeli flags were put in place following the establishment of the tent encampment that was built to demand that MIT condemn Israel's war effort in Gaza. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Ramon Nacanaynay of Long Beach, Miss., holds a sign calling for a ceasefire of the Israel Hamas war in Gaza, during an hour-long silent protest on the University of Southern Mississippi campus, Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Hattiesburg, Miss. The group of almost 50 demonstrators drew no counter protesters or hecklers. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

A pro-Palestinian protester rests her head on her clasped hands while she stands before University of Chicago police officers while officers kept protesters from the university's quad while the student encampment is dismantled Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

A pro-Palestinian protester leads chants at the university's police as they are kept from the university's quad while the student encampment is dismantled at the University of Chicago, on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Pro-Palestinian protesters lock arms and clasp their hands as a University of Chicago police officer holds onto a barricade while officers kept protesters from the university's quad while the student encampment is dismantled Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Pro-Palestinian protesters support the positions held by others as University of Chicago police officers reposition a barricade keeping protesters from the university's quad while the student encampment is dismantled Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

An activist wearing a keffiyeh pauses at an entrance to a building at Rhode Island School of Design, Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Providence, R.I. Student activists and supporters, who have taken over a portion of the building, are demanding that the school condemn Israel's war effort in Gaza, and that the school divest from investments that benefit Israel. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Rhode Island School of Design students and supporters gather near a Palestinian flag, left, outside a building at RISD, Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Providence, R.I. Student activists and supporters, who have taken over a portion of the building, are demanding that the school condemn Israel's war effort in Gaza, and that the school divest from investments that benefit Israel. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Young Muslim girls take part in a prayer service near the University California, Irvine pro-Palestinian encampment on Monday, May 6, 2024, in Irvine, Calif. (Mindy Schauer/The Orange County Register via AP)

BJ Brumley, left, and fellow University of Southern Mississippi student Vinny Halsey, hold Pro-Palestinian signs protesting the Israel Hamas war in Gaza, during an hour-long silent protest on the school's campus, Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Hattiesburg, Miss. The group of almost 50 demonstrators drew no counter protesters or hecklers. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

A small group of University of Southern Mississippi students and activists hold Pro-Palestinian signs protesting the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, during an hour-long silent protest on the school's campus, Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Hattiesburg, Miss. The 50 demonstrators drew no counter protesters or hecklers. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Activists attach a rolled placard to keffiyeh scarves tied together to form a line as they prepare to hoist the banner through an upper floor window to protesters occupying a portion of the building at Rhode Island School of Design, Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Providence, R.I. The activists are demanding that RISD condemn Israel's war effort in Gaza, and that the school divest from investments that benefit Israel. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Pro-Palestinian protesters push back as University of Chicago police officers reposition a barricade keeping protesters from the university's quad while the student encampment is dismantled Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Placards lay on the ground outside an entrance to a building at Rhode Island School of Design that has been partially taken over by students and supporters, Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Providence, R.I. The activists are demanding that RISD condemn Israel's war effort in Gaza, and that the school divest from investments that benefit Israel. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

A police officer stands guard blocking pro-Palestinian protesters from returning to their encampment as the encampment is dismantled at the University of Chicago, Tuesday, May 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Pro-Palestinian protesters chat as police kept them away from the university's quad while the student encampment is dismantled at the University of Chicago, Tuesday, May 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Police block pro-Palestinian protesters from returning to their encampment as the encampment is dismantled at the University of Chicago, Tuesday, May 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

